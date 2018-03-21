Birds in your backyard, now on your desktop

As part of the recent Urban Willdife special that celebrated the nature and wildlife in our cities and took stock of the ground realities, Lounge curated a special page with colourful illustrations—a handy guide—about the common birds that can be spotted in our cities.

During the 2018 edition of the Great Backyard Bird Count—an annual four-day event during which birdwatchers around the world photograph and record the avian species in their cities—India fared rather well. With 832 species counted in our cities, India came in fourth, behind Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil. The US came in seventh, with 657 species, Australia 10th, with 536, and neighbouring Pakistan 94th, with 52 species spotted in its cities.

With the help of conservationist and wildlife photographer Ramki Sreenivasan and Garima Bhatia of eBird.org, we looked at some of the fascinating avian species that form an important part of the urban wildlife landscape in India.

Spotting these birds, recognizing them by the colour of their rump, loud calls or their plumage, can be a delightful experience even for first-time bird watchers.

Many of our readers expressed an interest in keeping this illustrated guide as a collectible. So here’s a link from where you can download the page from our Urban Wildlife special. Enjoy!