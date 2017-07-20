The Mint Planner, 21 July 2017
From music and movies to dance and drama, there’s plenty to do or experience over the coming week
Delhi
Art
Exhibition Of Decorative Arts
Till 26 July
The exhibition features 33 pieces from the world’s most sought-after brands of the 19th and early 20th centuries, including Sèvres, Lalique, Oomersi Mawji & Meissen.
11am-7pm. Saffronart, The Claridges, 12, APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Price, Rs38,000 to Rs4.86 lakh.
Around Town
The Rakhi & Teej Wishlist
22 July
This one-day pop up show will have designers like Rohit Bal, Urvashi Kaur, Anjali Kalia and Ritu Kedia showcasing their work.
10am-6pm. The Long Champ, Taj Mahal Hotel, 1, Man Singh Road.
Monsoon Delights
Till 30 July
Latest Recipe, the multi-cuisine restaurant at Le Méridien Gurgaon, is serving a special monsoon menu that includes Masala Bun Tikki, Kulcha Matar Pockets, Samosa Chaat and Chilli Butter Bhutta.
6.30am-midnight. Latest Recipe, Le Méridien, Sector 26, MG Road, Gurugram (0124-4992000). Prices, starting from Rs400.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Theatre
August: Osage County
23 July
This Pulitzer-winning play is about the dysfunctional Weston family: The patriarch goes missing, and the drug-addicted matriarch and her three daughters try, unsuccessfully, to resolve their problems. English. 2 hours, 30 minutes.
7pm. St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra (26410926). Tickets, Rs200, Rs354, Rs590, Rs885, Rs1,180 and Rs1,416 available on in.bookmyshow.com
Dance
Mugdha
21 July
Kathak danseuse Gauri Diwakar and her troupe will present Mugdha, a celebration of womanhood and Radha’s love for Krishna.
7pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs200 and Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Around Town
The Dinesh Raheja Workshop
23 July
Conducted by Dinesh Raheja, the workshop will explore media options. Film historian Jitendra Kothari, photographer Vickky Idnaani and writer Anil Pandey will offer tips.
11am. Out Of The Box, 33, JP Road, Andheri (West). Fee, Rs5,000, payable on
in.bookmyshow.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Theatre
Piya Behrupiya
22 July-5 August
This 2-hour Hindi musical version of the Shakespearean comedy Twelfth Night is directed by Atul Kumar.
7pm. Gurunanak Bhavan, Bund Road, Vasanth Nagar. Tickets, Rs400, Rs650 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Around Town
Postcards From Persia
Till 16 August
Singer Anaida Parvaneh is showcasing Persian dishes, made with ingredients from Iran, such as Mast-o-Khiyar and Burani-e-Laboo, Kashk-o-Bademjan and Irani Haleem.
Noon-midnight. SodaBottleOpenerWala, Lavelle Road. Meal for two, about Rs1,200.
Music
Lydia Hendrikje Trio
21-22 July
German singer Lydia Hendrikje will be joined by Karan Joseph on keys/organ and Adrien D’Souza on drums.
9.30pm. Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Theatre
Haoai
21 July
Naye Natua will stage a Bengali production, Haoai. It’s the story of three protagonists who reject the world after they are locked up in a mental hospital. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
6pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895).
Barff
22 July
In this Hindi thriller, the desperate parents of an ailing child and an unsuspecting doctor are caught up in conflicting questions of truth, reality and belief. 2 hours.
6.30pm. GD Birla Sabhagar, 29, Ashutosh Choudhry Avenue. Tickets,Rs500, Rs700, Rs1,000, Rs1,500 and Rs2,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Music
Bolava Vitthal
22 July
Artists Jayateerth Mevundi, Mahesh Kale and Anand Bhate will pay tribute to Vidushi Kishori Amonkar.
6pm. The Music Academy, TTK Road, Royapettah. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs 1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Dance
Varadar
23 July
Varadar is a multimedia dance presentation with episodes from history, the Puranas, temple inscriptions and folklore.
6.30pm. Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet. Tickets, Rs250, Rs575, Rs863, Rs1,150 and Rs2,000, available on www.eventjini.com
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Art
Souls Of Wide Walls
22 July- 31 August
Artists Jogen Chowdhury, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Paresh Maity, Samir Mondal and Avijit Dutta will display 22 works, acrylic and watercolours on canvas, in this show themed on Bengal.
11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, 468, Road No.10, Banjara Hills. Prices, starting from Rs50,000.
Film
Heli
26 July
This movie by Amat Escalante follows a young Heli as he tries to protect his family from the brutal drug world. English. 1 hour, 45 minutes.
7.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Sohini Sen