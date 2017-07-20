The Mint Planner, 21 July 2017

A Rohit Bal creation.

Delhi

Art

Exhibition Of Decorative Arts

Till 26 July

The exhibition features 33 pieces from the world’s most sought-after brands of the 19th and early 20th centuries, including Sèvres, Lalique, Oomersi Mawji & Meissen.

11am-7pm. Saffronart, The Claridges, 12, APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Price, Rs38,000 to Rs4.86 lakh.

Around Town

The Rakhi & Teej Wishlist

22 July

This one-day pop up show will have designers like Rohit Bal, Urvashi Kaur, Anjali Kalia and Ritu Kedia showcasing their work.

10am-6pm. The Long Champ, Taj Mahal Hotel, 1, Man Singh Road.

Monsoon Delights

Till 30 July

Latest Recipe, the multi-cuisine restaurant at Le Méridien Gurgaon, is serving a special monsoon menu that includes Masala Bun Tikki, Kulcha Matar Pockets, Samosa Chaat and Chilli Butter Bhutta.

6.30am-midnight. Latest Recipe, Le Méridien, Sector 26, MG Road, Gurugram (0124-4992000). Prices, starting from Rs400.

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Theatre

August: Osage County

23 July

This Pulitzer-winning play is about the dysfunctional Weston family: The patriarch goes missing, and the drug-addicted matriarch and her three daughters try, unsuccessfully, to resolve their problems. English. 2 hours, 30 minutes.

7pm. St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra (26410926). Tickets, Rs200, Rs354, Rs590, Rs885, Rs1,180 and Rs1,416 available on in.bookmyshow.com

Dance

Mugdha

21 July

Kathak danseuse Gauri Diwakar and her troupe will present Mugdha, a celebration of womanhood and Radha’s love for Krishna.

7pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs200 and Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Around Town

The Dinesh Raheja Workshop

23 July

Conducted by Dinesh Raheja, the workshop will explore media options. Film historian Jitendra Kothari, photographer Vickky Idnaani and writer Anil Pandey will offer tips.

11am. Out Of The Box, 33, JP Road, Andheri (West). Fee, Rs5,000, payable on

in.bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Persian dishes Mast-o-Khiyar and Burani-e-Laboo.

Bengaluru

Theatre

Piya Behrupiya

22 July-5 August

This 2-hour Hindi musical version of the Shakespearean comedy Twelfth Night is directed by Atul Kumar.

7pm. Gurunanak Bhavan, Bund Road, Vasanth Nagar. Tickets, Rs400, Rs650 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Around Town

Postcards From Persia

Till 16 August

Singer Anaida Parvaneh is showcasing Persian dishes, made with ingredients from Iran, such as Mast-o-Khiyar and Burani-e-Laboo, Kashk-o-Bademjan and Irani Haleem.

Noon-midnight. SodaBottleOpenerWala, Lavelle Road. Meal for two, about Rs1,200.

Music

Lydia Hendrikje Trio

21-22 July

German singer Lydia Hendrikje will be joined by Karan Joseph on keys/organ and Adrien D’Souza on drums.

9.30pm. Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

Haoai

21 July

Naye Natua will stage a Bengali production, Haoai. It’s the story of three protagonists who reject the world after they are locked up in a mental hospital. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

6pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895).

Barff

22 July

In this Hindi thriller, the desperate parents of an ailing child and an unsuspecting doctor are caught up in conflicting questions of truth, reality and belief. 2 hours.

6.30pm. GD Birla Sabhagar, 29, Ashutosh Choudhry Avenue. Tickets,Rs500, Rs700, Rs1,000, Rs1,500 and Rs2,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Indranil Bhoumik

Classical vocalist Mahesh Kale will perform on Saturday.

Chennai

Music

Bolava Vitthal

22 July

Artists Jayateerth Mevundi, Mahesh Kale and Anand Bhate will pay tribute to Vidushi Kishori Amonkar.

6pm. The Music Academy, TTK Road, Royapettah. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs 1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Dance

Varadar

23 July

Varadar is a multimedia dance presentation with episodes from history, the Puranas, temple inscriptions and folklore.

6.30pm. Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet. Tickets, Rs250, Rs575, Rs863, Rs1,150 and Rs2,000, available on www.eventjini.com

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Art

Souls Of Wide Walls

22 July- 31 August

Artists Jogen Chowdhury, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Paresh Maity, Samir Mondal and Avijit Dutta will display 22 works, acrylic and watercolours on canvas, in this show themed on Bengal.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, 468, Road No.10, Banjara Hills. Prices, starting from Rs50,000.

Film

Heli

26 July

This movie by Amat Escalante follows a young Heli as he tries to protect his family from the brutal drug world. English. 1 hour, 45 minutes.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen