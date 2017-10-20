Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From BeoSound Shape to a clutch

BeoSound Shape by Bang & Olufsen

Sound Scape: BeoSound Shape by Bang & Olufsen

If you’re crazy about good sound and good design, this wall-mounted wireless speaker system is going to be music to your ears. It delivers immersive sound, acts as a noise damper and improves the acoustics of a space. And the hexagonal tiles can be arranged as you like.

At Bang & Olufsen, DLF Emporio, Delhi; Taj Santacruz, Mumbai; UB City, Bengaluru; Rs4.6 lakh for eight tiles.

Wearable Art: Clutch by Cyahi

Clutch by Cyahi

A silk clutch with a flamingo print in a subtle pastel colourscape—what’s not to love? Other clutches in this new collection include prints of mynahs, magnolias and chrysanthemums.

At Cyahi.com; Rs1,999.

Write Wing: Pen by Montegrappa

Pen by Montegrappa

The Montegrappa Micra, a shimmery fountain, roller-ball and ballpoint pen, is made in pearlized resin with sterling-silver trims and comes in seven colours.

At Montegrappa, Palladium, Mumbai; DLF Emporio, Delhi; starting from Rs25,000.

Hot Seat: Buoy by Steelcase

Buoy by Steelcase

This “active sitting” stool is height-adjustable and ergonomically designed to keep the core muscles engaged as you tilt, wobble and spin while sitting, promoting movement in the workplace.

At Steelcase.com; Rs25,000.

This Is (L)It: Asteroid Lamps by Klove

Asteroid Lamps by Klove

Lighting designers Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth are known for their elaborate and exquisite light installations. With these hand-blown votives, they take a fun, cosmic turn.

At Klove Studio, J2, Green Park—Main, Delhi; Rs5,000 for a set of three.

****

By Invitation: Vanities

An ode to things you don’t need but must have

THIS WEEK: Wakame

There is a reason why the Japanese are largely unscathed by age. It has to do with their diet. An integral part of which is ‘wakame’. It is the most commonly eaten algae in Japan. Now it can be eaten both fresh and dried.

Bursting with antioxidants, vitamins and proteins, it also has vital minerals such as calcium (15x more than milk), potassium, iron and sodium. All of which nourish the body inside out. The polysaccharides in it work as fibroblast stimulators, the oligoelements maintain the skin’s moisture balance. It is rather wonderful at healing inflamed skin because of its high levels of B-group vitamins. It contains an active ingredient called polyfucose sulfate, which protects the skin.

‘Wakame’ is good for weight control. About 10g of it equals 4 calories. That apart, ‘wakame’ contains a compound, fucoxanthin, which seems to reduce the accumulation of fat in animal tests. It seems to prevent cancer. It is rich in iodine, which, in a Japanese study on breast cancer, seemed to suppress mammary tumours.

Now it is not very easy to lay one’s hands on ‘wakame’. Which is why the ‘wakame’ packed by Clearspring is just what the doctor ordered. First, unlike most commercial ‘wakame’, Clearspring’s ‘wakame’ is not treated with softening agents such as enzymes or MSG.

It looks brown in colour, but the moment you soak it in water, it turns bright green. Simply soak it, cut it into pieces and add to any dish. I dunk it into an Oriental soup, or toss it in a salad. It can be paired with some Chinese greens as well.

A word of caution: ‘Wakame’ is super rich in iodine. So if you are sensitive to iodine, give it a pass.

(Clearspring’s Wakame is available on www.clearspring.co.uk and www.amazon.com; a 50kg pack costs £5.29, or Rs455.)

Swapan Seth is CEO, Equus.