First Look: Dell New Alienware 17

Perhaps the most recognizable gaming PC brand, the Alienware laptop line-up is set to get a refresh, with the new Alienware 17 (Rs2,07,990) heading to India this week. It will run the Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, paired with 16 GB RAM. The combination of the 512 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive will ensure super-fast boot-up and game-load times. The 17.3-inch display is a generous canvas. There has been debate about whether a gaming laptop needs a 4K screen or not—Alienware’s Full HD resolution is more than enough for optimal graphics. Games will be driven by a top of the line Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB GDDR5 memory) chip, which also makes this ready for virtual reality content. Expect better cooling too.