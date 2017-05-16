| E-Paper
First Look: Dell New Alienware 17

Setting the benchmark, again?

Vishal Mathur
The New Alienware 17 is heading to India this week.
Perhaps the most recognizable gaming PC brand, the Alienware laptop line-up is set to get a refresh, with the new Alienware 17 (Rs2,07,990) heading to India this week. It will run the Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, paired with 16 GB RAM. The combination of the 512 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive will ensure super-fast boot-up and game-load times. The 17.3-inch display is a generous canvas. There has been debate about whether a gaming laptop needs a 4K screen or not—Alienware’s Full HD resolution is more than enough for optimal graphics. Games will be driven by a top of the line Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB GDDR5 memory) chip, which also makes this ready for virtual reality content. Expect better cooling too.

