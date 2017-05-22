From ‘Indu Sarkar’ to ‘Mogul’, 10 biopics to watch out for

New Delhi: Director James Erskine’s biographical film on cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which releases this week is only the first of many biopics scheduled to arrive in theatres in the coming months. Here are 10 others.

1. Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai: Apoorva Lakhia directs Shraddha Kapoor in the film based on the life of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. The film that also features Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia is scheduled for release on 14 July.

2. Indu Sarkar: Madhur Bhandarkar’s film on the 21-month-long period between 1975 and 1977 during the Emergency is said to be based on then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Kirti Kulhari-starrer will hit the screens on 21 July.

3. Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama on 14th century Indian queen Rani Padmini will star Deepika Padukone in the title role. The film reported to be produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures at a massive budget will hit screens on 17 November.

4. Daddy: Arjun Rampal plays gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the political crime drama. The film, which has been co-written by Rampal, will be directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

5. Padman: Akshay Kumar plays the lead in the film based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a revolutionary low-cost sanitary napkin machine. The film that will co-star Sonam Kapoor will be a home production for Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna who’s also written a short story on the man.

6. Mogul: Akshay Kumar is slated to play music mogul Gulshan Kumar who changed the face of Indian film music in the 1990s and died in a gruesome shootout in 1997 that resulted in a long-drawn court case. The film to be produced by Gulshan Kumar’s wife, Sudesh Kumari, is scheduled for release in 2018.

7. Gold: In his third period film slated for release soon, Akshay Kumar plays Kishan Lal, who led the Indian hockey team to its first gold medal at the London Olympics in 1948. Like Kumar’s previous outings Rustom (2016) and Crack (scheduled for this year), the film will arrive in theatres on Independence Day weekend in 2018.

8. Manikarnika:The Queen of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut plays legendary freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai in the upcoming film to be directed by Telugu movie director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, better known as Krish. The film is written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad who is known for the Baahubali franchise.

9. Untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic: Ranbir Kapoor brings to screen the troubled life of actor Sanjay Dutt. To be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will see Manisha Koirala play his mother Nargis and Dia Mirza as wife Manyata.

10. The Sasikala biopic: Earlier this year, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala. The film, a multilingual project, will be “unimaginably shocking”, the director said on microblogging site Twitter.