The Mint Planner, 3 November 2017

Horn OK Please will have more than 40 food trucks.

Delhi

Music | Live At The Pyramid

3 November

The Jive Can band plays old-school blues mixed with contemporary rock.

9pm. Monkey Bar, Vasant Kunj (41095155). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Rhythm And Blues Festival

4-5 November

This musical fiesta has a line-up of popular Indian artists from across genres, such as Swarathma, Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café, Prem Joshua & Band, Ministry of Blues, Shillong Chamber Choir and The Sami Sisters with Usha Uthup.

4pm. Zorba, Sultanpur. Tickets, Rs3,500, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Around Town | Horn OK Please

4-5 November

Delhi’s original food truck festival is back with its second edition. This time around, it will play host to over 40 food trucks such as Something Saucy, The Lalit Food Truck, Eggjactly, Foodrath, Grubtrotters, Street Junction from Ludhiana, and Burnout.

11am-10pm. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Tickets, Rs200, available on www.nearbuy.com

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Musicians Schneebeli and Pizio.

Music | Music In The Dark

8 November

Viewers will be able to experience sounds, voices, tones and music by Swiss musicians Sandro Schneebeli and Max Pizio—but the audience will be blindfolded and assisted to their seats by visually challenged persons.

6pm/8 pm. G5A, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Road. Seating on first-come, first served basis. For details, email entry.info@g5a.org.

Theatre | Half Breed

3-5 November

The Soho Theatre Writers’ Lab and Talawa Theatre Company are presenting a play about Jazmin, a mixed- race woman who wants to get out of her village and break free of gender expectations of marriage and children. The hour-long English play, scripted by Natasha Marshall, is directed by Miranda Cromwell.

7.30pm. Laxmi Mills Estate. Tickets, Rs 743, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Art | Jomin O Joban

Till 8 December

This show displays 42 works, photographs and cyanotype prints, by Bangladeshi photographer Munem Wasif, whose work focuses on issues like loss of land and the repercussions of introducing pesticides and genetically modified seeds.

11am-6pm (Sundays and Mondays closed). Project 88, BMP Building, Colaba (22810066).

By Shweta Upadhyay

Bengaluru

Dance | Raag-Dhwani 2017

5 November

This dance production has been choreographed by Shoma Kaikini, founder of the Bengaluru-based Kathak institution Nrityanidhi.

6.30pm. Alliance Francaise, Thimmaiah Road, Vasanthnagar. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs800, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

‘Simantini’ is an adaptation of Somerset Maugham’s ‘The Constant Wife’.

Theatre | Simantini and Nati Binodini

5 November

City-based theatre group SmaranniK will stage two Bengali plays. While Nati Binodini is based on the controversial life of courtesan-turned-actor Binodini Dasi (1862–1941), Simantini is an adaptation of Somerset Maugham’s The Constant Wife.

3.30pm/7pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs200, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Art | Prism Of Nature

3-5 November

From Milind Nayak’s monoprints on paper to Romicon Revola’s sculptures and 26 paintings, this exhibition will showcase works by 10 artists that celebrate nature.

11am-7pm. Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road. Price, Rs8,000 to Rs1.8 lakh.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Around Town | Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob 2017

3-5 November

The third edition of the Bangla Literary festival will include seminars, talk shows, music and quiz competitions.

Timings vary. Apeejay House Lawns, 15, Park Street. For details, call 9330992015 or visit https://absuonline.com/en/home

A Day In A Spice Bageecha

4 November

Earth Day Network’s annual event will focus on organic food and green living. There will be eco-friendly products ranging from groceries to accessories, a sustainable-fashion walk, food stalls, rooftop gardening and compost-making sessions as well as special programmes for children.

10.30am-4.30pm. Spice Bageecha, Garden Reach Road. Tickets, Rs200, available at the venue.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Chennai

Theatre | Theatre Binge

5 November

Watch four plays: Kira Kozhambu by Perch, Peacock Prince by Theatre Nisha, Water Lilies by JustUs Repertory and Karuppu by Indianostrum.

11am-7pm. Alliance Française, Nungambakkam. Tickets, Rs 150, available on in.bookmyshow.com.

Dolls

5 November

Dolls delves into the conflicts of the modern Indian woman through personal stories—part real, part fiction. The play is directed by Dushyanth Gunashekar.

4pm/7pm. The Learning Community, Quest, Chari Avenue, Palavakkam. Tickets, Rs200, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

A scene from ‘Thari—The Loom’.

Dance | Thari —The Loom

3 November

Thari—The Loom, a performance choreographed by classical Bharatanatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai, looks to explore the artistic relationship of the dancer and the weaver.

7pm. The Music Academy, TTK Road, Royapettah. Tickets, Rs250, Rs500, Rs1,000 and Rs2,000, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Film | Princess Mononoke

8 November

This movie will be part of the Japanese films retrospective. On a journey to find a remedy for a fatal curse, a prince finds himself in the middle of a war between the forest gods and a mining colony.

4.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Music | Ilaiyaraaja Live

5 November

The legendary music composer will be performing at the Gachibowli Stadium, along with an orchestra of 100 musicians.

6pm. Gachibowli Stadium, Old Mumbai Highway. Tickets, Rs960 onwards, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Sohini Sen