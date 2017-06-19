Take a break

Chair Squats

Stand in front of a chair and keep legs shoulder width apart. Slowly bend while keeping your arms extended. Go down till you touch the seat and come back up. Repeat.

Parallel dip on chair

Parallel dip on chair

Hold the armrest of your chair and slowly go down. Keep your legs extended to make it more difficult. Go down till you touch the seat and come back up. Repeat.

Chair push-ups

Chair push-ups

Stand facing your chair or desk. Place hands on edge of the desk, slightly wider than shoulder width. Lower your torso towards the desk and slowly push back. Repeat 10 times.

Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. With a flat back and tight core, draw one knee towards your chest. Repeat 15 times on each leg.

Triceps stretch

Triceps stretch

Raise your left arm straight overhead, then bend it so your left hand is on the middle of your upper back. Use your right hand for support, if required.

Hamstring stretch

Hamstring stretch

Sit on the edge of a chair, straighten one leg in front with the heel on the floor. Sit up straight and try pushing the navel towards the thigh. Hold this stretch for 30 seconds.

Glute stretch

Glute stretch

Sit on chair and cross right leg over thigh of opposite leg. Lean down, lowering torso toward thighs. Hold the stretch for five counts. Repeat 10 times on both legs.

Chair calf raises

Chair calf raises

Stand with legs shoulder-width apart and straight. Do not lock the knees. Raise up on balls of feet, and hold for 2-5 seconds. Repeat 10 times.

Biceps curl

Biceps curl

Sit on your chair and hold something a little heavy, like a water bottle or a small pouch. Flex either arm and raise towards chest. Keep elbow in position. Return while flexing other arm. Repeat.

Shoulder press

Shoulder press

Hold bottles beside the head. Keep upper arms perpendicular to torso. Press bottles up over head. At top of motion, keep arms slightly flexed. Return and repeat.

Manmeet Manchanda, trainer, Anytime Fitness