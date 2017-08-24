Pick of the week: Strains of sufi melodies

Sufi music, traditionally sung as devotional music, has become increasingly popular in recent years, acquiring followers across different age groups. Over the coming days, a number of concerts around the country will focus on this genre, inspired by the works of poets such as Rumi, Amir Khusrau and Khwaja Ghulam Farid.

Delhi

The Wadali Brothers, Puranchand and Pyarelal, will be performing at the Siri Fort Auditorium. Known for their songs Rabb De Dedar, Sochan Wich Sajna and Tu Maane Ya Na Maane, the duo won the Sangeet Natak Academi Award in 1992.

“We wanted to start our maestros series with music which caters to everyone. Unlike Mumbai or Bengaluru, where we have seen a huge following of trance and EDM (electronic dance music), Delhi finds a lot of followers for Sufi songs, which made the Wadali Brothers perfect for this show,” says Rahul Raheja, head of operations at Yahavi, a group formed in February 2015 to provide a platform to upcoming artists.

The Wadali Brothers Live will take place on 26 August, 7pm, at Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg. Tickets, Rs500, Rs1,000, Rs1,250, Rs1,500, Rs2,000, Rs2,500, Rs3,000 and Rs4,500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Bengaluru

The Kashmir valley has been the inspiration for singer Aabha Hanjura’s music. Hanjura, along with her band Sufistication, will be performing a mix of Kashmiri folk music, ghazals, qawwalis and Sufi songs, including some by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen.

“These are not just Sufi songs but Kashmiri, Hindi and Punjabi folk songs which I have listened to while growing up. But the sound is predominantly soulful, or Sufi music,” says Hanjura.

Sufistication will perform on 26 August, 9pm, at The bFLAT Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Mumbai

Given the trend of live music in theatres, director Sunil Shanbag’s Tamasha Theatre is organizing Soul, an evening of Sufi music, at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, on Saturday. “Unlike any regular music concert, the performers for this show are not professional singers, but, rather, theatre actors,” says Shanbag.

The singers include Kailash Waghmare, Ketaki Thatte, Amit Mhatre and Avantika Ganguly. They will be singing Sufi and Bhakti songs such as Allahu, Ankhiyanvichon Tu Vasda and Hari Sang Nai Boliye.

Soul will be held on 26 August, 6.30pm, at NGMA, Sir Cowasji Jahangir Public Hall, MG Road, Fort. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com