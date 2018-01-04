Think from the gut

Local ingredients can be used in the fermented vegetables.

Cooking workshops are a dime a dozen. But how many can claim to make you think about the kind of food you are eating, and, well, not involve too much cooking? One workshop, at GREENR café in Delhi, promises to do just that.

Sisters Ariella and Rebekah Blank are organizing and hosting The Healthy Gut and Fermentation workshop on 7 January. It aims to make people aware of the role good bacteria can play in our health.

“Our body has both good and bad bacteria. The probiotic, or good bacteria, protects the host and helps to prevent diseases. If the balance between the good and bad bacteria gets disturbed, it can impact our mental and physical health,” explains Ariella, a nutritionist with the Organic India Wellness Centre in Delhi.

The workshop will be divided into two parts. First, the hosts will explain the importance of a healthy gut, the role probiotic bacteria play in maintaining gut health, and how good bacteria can be nourished through diet. The second half will comprise hands-on training on how to ferment vegetables and create basic fermented dishes.

“A lot of times, when we fall sick and take antibiotics, we kill the good bacteria along with the harmful ones. But the absence of the good bacteria can lead to low immunity, sugar cravings, and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, among other things. So, it is extremely important to know how to maintain the natural balance,” says Rebekah, a health food expert with FabCafe, Delhi.

The two-and-a-half-hour workshop will teach participants how to create a fermentation brine to soak chopped vegetables. Depending on the brine, the vegetables can take between 10 days and three weeks to ferment and can then be used in salads or eaten straight. Participants will also receive a booklet of fermented vegetable recipes put together by the hosts.

The workshop will teach participants how to make two dishes with a twist—masala-style sauerkraut (finely cut and fermented cabbage) and a beet-based kvass (a fermented drink usually made from rye bread). “This will help you be more conscious of your food and drink habits and take small steps towards eating better for good health,” says Ariella.

The Healthy Gut and Fermentation Workshop will be held on 7 January, 1pm, at GREENR Café, Shahpur Jat. Cost, Rs899. For details, visit here