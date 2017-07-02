What to do after you get laid off

Losing a job is never easy. Whether you were expecting it or not, you will need time and support to get back to work, and this can be quite a challenge.

But it’s something you must prepare for. “You must realize that in a fast-growing economy and dynamic marketplace, termination is going to be a natural norm—whether we like it or not,” says Umesh Rateja, founder of the people management firm SUMS CorpSolutions.

The last one year has seen big layoffs in the information technology (IT), financial services, telecom, automobile and start-up sectors. Mint reported that over 10,000 people have lost their jobs in the Indian start-up ecosystem since August 2015. Tata Motors has cut up to 1,500 managerial jobs, while HDFC Bank let go of 4,581 people in one quarter. Job cuts in Indian IT companies are expected to be in the range of 175,000-200,000 per year over the next three years. So what should you do? “Spend some time to introspect and figure out why you got laid off without getting into self-pity mode,” says Rateja. Think strategically about your situation—this will help you deal with the stress and find a way out of the situation.

Don’t burn bridges

How an employee reacts to the news of termination depends on his/her personality. He/she can break down, get angry, or share it with close friends.

Rateja says it’s better to exit gracefully than create a scene. “If you can, ask for more time and work on your weakness,” says Thammaiah B.N., managing director of the workforce solutions provider Kelly Services India. “If you cannot, then let it go. Do not rant on social media, and do not throw a tantrum in office. Because your future company might check your social media profile or ask you to get a recommendation from your previous employer.”

Be proactive

Look out for signs of trouble—negative reviews from managers, for instance. “Be smart and proactive and see if you are contributing to your workplace. If you are an important resource for the company, your job will be safe,” says Manoranjan Dhal, associate professor for organizational behaviour and human resources at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.

“For example,” he says, “in 2013, when Tech Mahindra completed its merger with Satyam Computer Services, a few Satyam employees were retained with hikes at Tech Mahindra because firing them would affect the business continuity of the company.” Dhal says most big mergers and acquisitions within companies see a certain segment of critical, often client-facing, staff being retained.

In the worst-case scenario, Dhal suggests examining the possibilities of a different career. If the employee is a senior, he/she could look at teaching in a management school. For younger staff, reskilling may work better.

Taking a break

Introspect on why you were fired. Was it because the company was downsizing? Or was it because of some shortcomings?

It is easy to explain your job loss to a prospective employer if it was due to downsizing. “However, if it was because of your work capabilities, you might want to work on those. Register for a short course or an upskilling workshop. You might want to look at reskilling if the particular skill set you have is redundant. So learn to predict the skills which will be in demand in the future,” says Ankit Agarwala, director at specialist recruitment firm Michael Page India.

Do not shy away from speaking to your mentor even if you have been fired and are serving the notice period, says Thammaiah. “Ask them if they see the role having a future in any other company, or if they think you should take a relook at your career itself,” he adds.

Taking a break for three-six months is okay as long as you can explain the break. If you try to explain it simply as time used to find a job, it may be viewed negatively. “But if you took that time to do a course, it says you are investing in your future even when the chips are down,” says Rateja.

Think Connectors

Your personal network can be your biggest strength at a time like this. Choose whom you want to share the news with; they might help you find an opportunity that interests you professionally. Ann Mehl, a New York-based independent executive coach and career strategist, explains on email: “Over 60% of all jobs are filled by personal referral. What it means is that your cousin’s friend, your alumni base, your extended family network—all are important tools for getting and staying connected to the world of work.”

This is also a good opportunity to be active on professional social networks like LinkedIn and Glassdoor. “You can identify some of the companies you may want to work with, post relevant stuff which gets you noticed and start networking online, which later gets converted to offline networking as well. Obviously, step away from any controversial subject,” says Rateja.

Keep expectations reasonable

“Unlike many countries abroad, in India the concept of a severance package is quite rare. The ones who get it are usually seniors, and that too only when it is already specified in their contract,” says Agarwala.

Financial matters are obviously crucial. Some of the questions that may come up: Do I have enough saved to last a few months? Can I ask for a recommendation from my previous manager? Is it okay to demand a hike in the new company after I have been laid off by my previous employer?

If you lost your job because your role was done away with, you could ask for a review of your work in writing from the previous company to help you find another job.

“When it comes to getting a hike in salary in a new job after you were laid off from the previous one, it is not usually the norm. But try not to settle for less than what you were getting paid in your previous company,” says Agarwala.

The key then is to prepare yourself and keep your options open. Upskilling and networking can, of course, help even if you are not in the line of fire.