Winter fairs for your weekends

Winter has finally set in. And along with plum cakes and woollen scarves, it’s time for winter fairs. We take a look at some that are being organized in Delhi.

Dastkar Winter Mela

With over 80 stalls and vendors, the fair is extremely popular for its range of Indian textiles, organic food and beauty products as well as home décor items.

“We have textiles which are popular in winters, from Banarasi to Assam’s Muga and Eri silk, and from Jamdani to brocade. There is also a selection of Kutch shawls and stoles from the Vankar community, Namda carpets from Kashmir, Dhaka weaves, natural fibres from Afghanistan, and textiles and dry fruits from Nepal,” says Sonal Khanda, communications manager, Dastkar, a not-for-profit working in the field of traditional Indian crafts.

The Dastkar Winter Mela is on till 25 December, 11am-7pm, at the Nature Bazaar venue, Andheria Modh. Tickets, Rs30, available at the venue.

Sunday Market

Bikaner House is organizing Sunday markets to promote home-grown brands and traditional farming practices. With natural and home-made produce available at the 25-odd stalls, there is something for everyone, including handcrafted ceramic planters and pots from The Clay Company, granola from Homely, wooden toys and kites from local craftsmen.

“We will also have Christmas-related items like mulled wine and champagne, plum cakes from home bakers, preserves and pickles, ginger ale, sculptures and paintings as décor items in the market,” says Gunjan Narayanan, programme coordinator at Bikaner House.

The Sunday Market will be held on 17 and 24 December, 9am-2pm, at Bikaner House, India Gate.

Delhi Organic Farmer’s Market

The weekly pop-up, first held four years ago, now provides a platform for primary growers and producers. The niche market will have nearly a dozen stalls selling traditional and modern food and beauty products that are organic and natural.

“Our idea is to educate customers on regional and seasonal foods. For example, there won’t be any tomatoes in our winter market because these are not available traditionally in this season. And while quinoa may seem like an international import, supergrains like amaranth, bajra (pearl millet), etc. will be available,” explains Sneh Yadav, co-founder, Delhi Organic Farmer’s Market.

The Delhi Organic Farmer’s Market will be held on 17 and 24 December, 9am-noon, at The Park Hotel, Parliament Street.