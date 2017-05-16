Five Windows 10-based laptops and PCs for gaming

While the PC market has been shrinking overall, PC gaming has been growing. According to numbers released in January by Jon Peddie Research, a consultancy firm, the worldwide PC gaming market exceeded $30 billion (around Rs1.9 trillion) in 2016 and is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) through to the year 2019. The study attributes this to an entrenched PC gaming culture, and the absence of significant console traction in the Asia-Pacific region. India is one of the fastest growing markets in the entry-level (sub-$1,000) gaming segment, while North America and Western Europe lead in the high-end segment (over $1,800).

PCs are no longer the bulky rigs they used to be a few years ago; both PCs and laptops are more powerful today, with better graphics and components . Here are some of the best Windows 10-based gaming laptops and desktops.

Lenovo Ideacentre Y710 Cube PC

Lenovo Ideacentre Y710 Cube PC’s design is inspired by a spaceship.

$1,299 (around Rs83,135)

This gaming desktop’s design is inspired by a spaceship. With a red and black colour scheme, it is quite compact— but don’t let the size fool you. It weighs 7.4kg. At its heart is Intel’s 3.4 GHz 6th Generation Core i7 6700 chip with 16 GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB) graphics. It has 256 GB SSD and 2 TB HDD. It supports 4K resolution for TVs and monitors, and is powerful enough for VR gaming.

Asus ROG G501VW

Asus ROG G501VW’s biggest draw is the 15.6-inch 4K display (3,840x2,160p).

Rs99,990

At 20.6mm and 2.06kg, the Asus ROG G501VW is one of the slimmest and lightest gaming notebooks we have come across. For a slim notebook, its vitals are pretty powerful. It has Intel’s 6th Generation Core i7 6700 processor with 16 GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 960M (4 GB) graphics and 512 GB SSD. Its biggest draw is the 15.6-inch 4K display (3,840x2,160p), a rarity at this price point. Asus has used two independent fans and copper heat sinks to keep the device cool under stress.

Lenovo Legion Y720

Lenovo Legion Y720 offers 128 GB SSD to boot-up apps faster and 1 TB for your game and other files.

Rs149,990

The Legion Y720 belongs to Lenovo’s new breed of powerful gaming notebooks. It is driven by the powerful Intel 7th Generation Core i7 7700 processor with 8 GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce 1060M (6 GB) graphics. It offers 128 GB SSD to boot-up apps faster and 1 TB for your game and other files. The two JBL speakers are placed on either side of the hinges. The 15.6-inch IPS display has a resolution of 1,920x1,080p, while the anti-glare coating reduces eye stress. It is 29mm thick and weighs 3.2kg.

Alienware Alpha PC

Alienware Alpha is a powerful gaming desktop with the form factor of a gaming console.

$799

Alienware Alpha is a powerful gaming desktop with the form factor of a gaming console. It is just 55mm tall, 200mm wide and weighs 1.8kg. It has a minimalistic design and most of the connectors are placed at the back to minimize clutter. It is powered by Intel’s 6th Generation Core i5 processor, has 8 GB RAM and uses Nvidia GeForce GTX960 (4 GB) graphics. It offers 1 TB HDD and comes with Alienware’s multimedia keyboard and gaming mouse.

Acer Predator 15 G9 593

The Predator G9 593 tips the scales at 3.7kg, so it’s hefty.

Rs1.59 lakh

The Predator G9 593 is a typical gaming notebook, made of glass and plastic fibre. It tips the scales at 3.7kg, so it’s hefty. The thick form factor can be attributed to the presence of a removable fan, Predator FrostCore, for better cooling performance. The main cooling fans are made of ultra-thin aero-blade metal that keeps both heat and dust at bay. The notebook is powered by Intel’s 7th Generation Core i7 7700 processor with 16 GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX1060 (6 GB) graphics. It comes with 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920x1,080p) display.

It has ample muscle power to run most existing and forthcoming games.

*Prices may vary.