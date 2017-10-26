The Mint Planner, 27 October 2017

Eight plays will be staged at the Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival 2017. Photo: Jatinder Marwaha

Delhi

Art

Let 100 flowers bloom

Till 18November

A painting from ‘Let 100 Flowers Bloom’.

This solo show by artist Binoy Varghese is showcasing 12 mixed-media artworks that celebrate the idea of all communities being one despite being defined and divided by geographical boundaries.

11am-7pm. Palette Art gallery, 14 Golf Links. Price, Rs3-9 lakh.

Music

Delhi Classical Music Festival

Till 29 October

This five-day dance festival has performances by Akram Khan, Madhup Mudgal, Pandit Jasraj, Nitin Sharma, Shujaat Khan, among others.

6.30pm. Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

Tour de Italia

Till 5 November

Ciclo Café, a cafe in Gurugram, is serving a special menu for this festival. Try out the Mushroom & Thyme Bruschetta, Roast Chicken and Mozzarella Arancini, and Pizza Messicana, among other dishes.

8am-11.30pm. Ciclo Café, Sector 29, Gurugram. Meal for two, Rs1,000-1,200.

Sarita Handa 25 years & Beyond

28-29 October

This exhibition will showcase rare and historical textiles, handpicked over the years from across the globe, and collaborations with contemporary artists. It features artists like Satish Gupta, Gunjan Arora and Rahul Jain

11am-7pm. Bikaner House, India Gate.

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Music

Sound of 100 strings on Santoor

29 October

Santoor virtuoso Rahul Sharma will be accompanied by tabla player Mukund Raj Deo for this morning raga session.

6.30am. Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

Sneak Peek to the Canteen Karnataka Feast

28 October

Bombay Canteen will present a Yele Oota (a banana leaf meal) experience. It will bring the lesser-known Gowda cuisine to Mumbai for the first time. The meal includes maamsa saru (boneless mutton curry with coriander and whole spices), kundapur kori taal (chicken coconut curry with methi), and pineapple mensakai (pineapple curry flavoured with hing and methi).

8pm-11pm. The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, SB Road, Lower Parel (49666666). Tickets Rs2,400 available on www.insider.in.

Dance

Nakshatra Dance Festival

27-29 October

Chitra Visweswaran and group.

The three-day festival will include Iti, a Kathak performance by Parwati Dutta and group. Aruna Mohanty in Jatraa will show the transformation and resurgence of the Odissi dance from the past to the present through narration and images, while Meera by Chitra Visweswaran will trace the love of Meera for Giridhar.

Time varies. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs240-1,062, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Bengaluru

Music

Nanhi Kali

28 October

This is an evening of Hindustani classical music by young artists. Varanasi-based vocalist Jayantika Dey will be accompanied on the tabla by Roopak Vaidya and Surya Upadhyaya on the harmonium.

6.30pm. Canara Union, 8th Main Road, Malleswaram. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival-2017

28 October-4 November

Eight plays will be staged at the Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival 2017. Photo: Jatinder Marwaha

Eight plays based on real-life incidents, including Gajab Kahani and Tumhara Vincent, will be staged as part of this annual festival.

7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Art

Adaptation

Till 7 November

American artist Christina Banerjee’s artworks depict animals that she has encountered in her travels. The 42 artworks on display include gouache on paper and mixed-media sculptures.

11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. Price, Rs18,000 to Rs1.6 lakh.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Art

50: 50

28 October- 26 November

This exhibition of photographs and digital art by 50 artists is curated by Johny M.L. The artists include Abul Kalam Azad, Satyajit Ray, Arun Kumar H.G., Asim Waqif, Asit Poddar and Waswo X. Waswo.

3-8pm (Mondays closed), Birla Academy of Art and Culture, 108-109 Southern Avenue (24666802).

Music

Tita Nzebi

2 November

Alliance Française du Bengale will present a special concert featuring Tita Nzebi, a young musician from Paris with roots in central Africa’s Gabon. Nzebi is also known for recreating her south Gabonese village of Mbigou in Paris.

7pm, Alliance Française du Bengale, 57A Park Street, Park Mansions . Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Chennai

Around town

Honestly Speaking

28 October

This stand-up comedy show by Amit Tandon takes on the nuances of day-to-day life, society at large and happenings in the quintessential Indian family.

7pm. Sir Mutha Venkata Subbarao Concert Hall, Chetpet. Tickets, Rs500, Rs750, Rs1,000, Rs1,500, Rs,2,000 available at in.bookmyshow.com

Theatre

The Tempest

27 October

Helen O’Grady International, an organization which promotes development drama programmes for children, is staging an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. It will be performed in pantomime form, a drama technique where actions and expressions are exaggerated to make the audience laugh. The drama, blending music and dance, is directed by actor Kanwarjit Paintal.

6pm. The Mylapore Fine Arts Club, M S Road, Mylapore. Tickets, Rs550, Rs450 and Rs350, available on www.eventjini.com

Art

Tat Tvam Asi

28 October -15 December

‘Gouri-Shanker, Ganesh’ by Chandra.

A series of paintings in mixed media by artist Sarla Chandra will be on display. An experimental artist, Chandra’s tryst with art spans over 40 years. There are 19 paintings on display.

10.30am–6.30pm. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Gallery, Adyar (42115596).

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival

Till 6 November

The 12th edition of this festival is dedicated to theatre legend Qadir Ali Baig. It includes plays by Nadira Zaheer Babbar, Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry, Mushtaq Kak, Surabhi Theatre, Feisal Alkazi, Ila Arun, Manav Kaul and Mohammad Ali Baig.

Timings and venues vary. Tickets, Rs200, Rs500, Rs1,000 and Rs1,200, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Masala Chai

28 October

This hour-long Hindi comedy by production group KissaGo revolves around the concept of tea being a form of social networking.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available at the venue. For details, call 9700074079.

By Sohini Sen