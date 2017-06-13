Review: Sennheiser HD 4.30 headphones

Much like the rest of the Sennheiser headphone line-up, the HD 4.30 is all about classy elegance. There are no flashy design elements, nothing that shouts “look at me”, and no bright colour options. What you get are the universally acceptable white and black colours. The build quality is good. At first glance, the bulk of the headphones might make you worry about the weight, but it feels thicker because of the generous amount of cushioning on each earpiece, and sits very lightly around the head. You won’t feel any discomfort even if you wear these headphones for hours on end.

Sennheiser’s neutral sound is always praiseworthy. Within the first few minutes, it becomes clear that the sound signature across Sennheiser headphones and earphones is intact. Acoustic vibrancy was excellent, regardless of the varied music genres we threw at it.

The HD 4.30 can go really loud, without compromising clarity. You will still get pristine vocals with adequate bass, and the different frequencies don’t overshadow each other.

The HD 4.30’s design ensures that even though there is no active noise-cancellation feature, you are well isolated from the ambient noise.

If most of your playlist involves music that is bass-heavy, it’s important to note that the HD 4.30 aren’t as powerful as some of Sony’s bass-centric headphones. But the powerful reproduction of the lower frequencies is enough to keep you hooked.

There is a simplistic charm to the Sennheiser HD 4.30, from its comfortable design to the warm sound. If you are in the market for headphones that will work as well with 1980s’ rock music as they would with the more modern hits, the HD 4.30 seems to tick all the boxes.