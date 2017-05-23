Take a break

Quad stretch

Facing away, place left foot on a chair and get in to a lunge/kneeling position. Keep left knee close to the chair, left hip and left shoulder in one line. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

Hamstring stretch

Stand in front of the chair and place one foot on the chair. Now slowly bend from your waist while maintaining a neutral spine position. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Shoulder mobility (left); and spine stretch

Shoulder mobility

Stand with feet shoulder width apart. Put one hand from top of the shoulder and the other from below the shoulder. Try and touch the fingers of both hands. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

Spine stretch

Sit on the floor with your legs straight in front of you. Place one foot on the top of the other. Place your hands on your neck and slowly bend forward. Hold for 20 seconds.

Hip mobility (left); and glutes stretch.

Hip mobility

Stand with feet shoulder width apart. Bend forward and hold the feet with your hands. Slowly get in to a squat position while holding the feet with your hands. Repeat 10 times.

Glutes stretch

Sit in a chair and cross your right leg on to the left leg. Now, slowly bend forward. Hold the stretch on the other side.Repeat the same on the other side.

Ankle mobility (left); and calf stretch.

Ankle mobility

Stand in front of a wall with one foot forward and one behind. Slowly push the knee of the front leg back n forth through the entire range of motion without lifting your heels.

Calf stretch

Get on the floor in a push up position and slowly push your hip upwards and head closer towards your legs. Feel a good stretch in both the calves. Hold the stretch for 10 counts.

Thoracic mobility (left); and neck stretch.

Thoracic mobility

Kneel down and place both your elbows on a chair. Keep elbows, shoulders and hip in a straight line. Push your head towards the floor and get a good extension in your middle back.

Neck stretch

Sit on a chair and hold the neck with your hand and pull the neck in line with your shoulder as shown in the picture.

By Swapneel Hazare, fitness consultant, Prosport Fitness Centre