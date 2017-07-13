The Mint Planner, 14 July 2017

Delhi

Around Town

Summer Menu at Dirty Apron

Ongoing

Choose from salads, creamy mushroom ragout, sous vide coriander chicken and seasonal cocktails like Lemongrass Ginger Ale, Musk Melon Cooler and Pomegranate Lemonade.

Noon-12.30am. Dirty Apron, B6, Safdarjung Enclave Market (41315181). Meal for two, Rs2,000.

Art

Gombe

Till 22 July

Organized by the Management of Art Treasures of India, this exhibition has traditional wooden puppets from Karnataka called gaarudi gombe (magical doll in Kannada). These dolls are made from the wood of the jackfruit tree.

11am-7pm. Art Konsult, 3-A, Ground floor, Hauz Khas Village (65683083).

Music

Rewind Sessions: Misplaced Trilogy

14 July

This acoustic band comprises Sahil Dhingra, Sarthak Pahwa, Raaed Ehsan Azim, Pronay Roy and Rishika Roy. They will perform tracks by Adele, Bruno Mars, Coldplay and Daft Punk.

9pm. Monkey Bar, Pocket C6 & 7, Commercial Complex, Vasant Kunj (41500170)

By Sohini Sen

An image from ‘Mumbai Return’.

Mumbai

Photography

Mumbai Return: Journeys Beyond The City

Till 31 July

The Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, in collaboration with urbz, an experimental urban collective, explores the relationship between the city and the country.

11am-5pm (Wednesdays closed). Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Byculla East (23731234).

Theatre

Ajab Kahani

15 July

In the play, loosely based on Nobel laureate Jose Saramago’s The Elephant’s Journey, Solomon and his mahout Subhro move through different landscapes, meeting villagers and townsfolk. Hindi. 1 hour, 35 minutes.

6pm/9pm. Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

Le Joli Mai (The Lovely Month Of May)

14 July

Directed by Chris Marker and Pierre Lhomme, this 1963 classic is an impressionistic portrait of France in the early 1960s, a time of grave political strife. French. 2 hours, 25 minutes.

6pm. Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Shweta Upadhyay

‘Tipu Sultan Ke Khwaab’.

Bengaluru

Art

Heads And Bodies, Icons And Idols

Till 9 September

Artist G. Ravinder Reddy’s exhibition brings together 26 sculptures, in polyester resin or fibreglass, created over three decades.

11am-6pm (Tuesdays closed). The Gallery, Sarjapur Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road.

Theatre

Tipu Sultan Ke Khwaab

14 July

The play, written by Girish Karnad, examines the inner life of this warrior and dreamer. It is being performed for the first time in Hindustani (Hindi and Urdu), with a touch of Dakhini.

7pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Seating on first-come, first-served basis. For details, call 9620943239.

Dance

Santhulan 2017

16 July

More than 100 students of the Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts will showcase dances, ranging from styles like Bharatanatyam and Kalaripayattu to contemporary.

6.30pm. Gurunanak Bhavan, Millers Tank, Bund Road, Vasanth Nagar. Tickets, Rs250, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Film

The Patriot

15 July

Director Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot is an American historical-fiction war film. The story is based on Benjamin Martin, who is forced to join the American Revolution when his family is threatened.

4pm. American Center, 38A, JLN Road (39846300). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Ek Mancha Ek Jiban

17 July

The Purba Paschim theatre group will stage Ek Mancha Ek Jiban—a tribute to the Bengali thespian Girish Chandra Ghosh, who led the renaissance in Bengali theatre.

6.30pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road. For details, call 9830783356.

By Indranil Bhoumik

One of the works in ‘The Magic Language Of A Garden’.

Chennai

Around Town

Dastangoi Storytelling

15 July

Experience this centuries-old oral tradition at an exclusive, intimate gathering of artists, performers and art lovers.

7pm. iLoveread, Venkateswara Nagar, Adyar. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs800, available on www.iloveread.in

Art

The Magic Language Of A Garden

Till 23 July

This mixed-media collection tackles metaphysical ideas of peace, serenity and other elements relating to gardens and the original idea of paradise. On show are works of artists such as Sophie Jo, John Tun Sein, Agathe Patil and Sanjeeva Rao.

11am-7pm. Apparao Galleries, The Leela Palace, MRC Nagar. For details, call 9941012383.

Theatre

Payanam

16-23 July

Payanam, directed by Icarr Weeoui, is a story about the journey of slaves. The play explores themes of friendship, revenge, love and sacrifice. Tamil. 1 hour.

7pm. Spaces Auditorium, Besant Nagar, 1, Elliot’s Beach Road. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre

Biryani Aur Haleem

16 July

This comedy is about two friends who are poor and plan to steal biryani from a chef.

1 hour.

8pm. Phoenix Arena, Hitec City. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

Chota Bioscope

16 July

A Red Balloon follows a boy and his adventures with a balloon. Priorities is an animated film about a man and his dog’s escape to safety post an aircraft crash. Kite... The Messenger holds out the message of hope in a region riven by conflict.

11am. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen