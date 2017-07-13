The Mint Planner, 14 July 2017
From music and movies to dance and drama, there’s plenty to do or experience over the coming week
Delhi
Around Town
Summer Menu at Dirty Apron
Ongoing
Choose from salads, creamy mushroom ragout, sous vide coriander chicken and seasonal cocktails like Lemongrass Ginger Ale, Musk Melon Cooler and Pomegranate Lemonade.
Noon-12.30am. Dirty Apron, B6, Safdarjung Enclave Market (41315181). Meal for two, Rs2,000.
Art
Gombe
Till 22 July
Organized by the Management of Art Treasures of India, this exhibition has traditional wooden puppets from Karnataka called gaarudi gombe (magical doll in Kannada). These dolls are made from the wood of the jackfruit tree.
11am-7pm. Art Konsult, 3-A, Ground floor, Hauz Khas Village (65683083).
Music
Rewind Sessions: Misplaced Trilogy
14 July
This acoustic band comprises Sahil Dhingra, Sarthak Pahwa, Raaed Ehsan Azim, Pronay Roy and Rishika Roy. They will perform tracks by Adele, Bruno Mars, Coldplay and Daft Punk.
9pm. Monkey Bar, Pocket C6 & 7, Commercial Complex, Vasant Kunj (41500170)
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Photography
Mumbai Return: Journeys Beyond The City
Till 31 July
The Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, in collaboration with urbz, an experimental urban collective, explores the relationship between the city and the country.
11am-5pm (Wednesdays closed). Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Byculla East (23731234).
Theatre
Ajab Kahani
15 July
In the play, loosely based on Nobel laureate Jose Saramago’s The Elephant’s Journey, Solomon and his mahout Subhro move through different landscapes, meeting villagers and townsfolk. Hindi. 1 hour, 35 minutes.
6pm/9pm. Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Film
Le Joli Mai (The Lovely Month Of May)
14 July
Directed by Chris Marker and Pierre Lhomme, this 1963 classic is an impressionistic portrait of France in the early 1960s, a time of grave political strife. French. 2 hours, 25 minutes.
6pm. Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Art
Heads And Bodies, Icons And Idols
Till 9 September
Artist G. Ravinder Reddy’s exhibition brings together 26 sculptures, in polyester resin or fibreglass, created over three decades.
11am-6pm (Tuesdays closed). The Gallery, Sarjapur Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road.
Theatre
Tipu Sultan Ke Khwaab
14 July
The play, written by Girish Karnad, examines the inner life of this warrior and dreamer. It is being performed for the first time in Hindustani (Hindi and Urdu), with a touch of Dakhini.
7pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Seating on first-come, first-served basis. For details, call 9620943239.
Dance
Santhulan 2017
16 July
More than 100 students of the Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts will showcase dances, ranging from styles like Bharatanatyam and Kalaripayattu to contemporary.
6.30pm. Gurunanak Bhavan, Millers Tank, Bund Road, Vasanth Nagar. Tickets, Rs250, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Film
The Patriot
15 July
Director Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot is an American historical-fiction war film. The story is based on Benjamin Martin, who is forced to join the American Revolution when his family is threatened.
4pm. American Center, 38A, JLN Road (39846300). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Theatre
Ek Mancha Ek Jiban
17 July
The Purba Paschim theatre group will stage Ek Mancha Ek Jiban—a tribute to the Bengali thespian Girish Chandra Ghosh, who led the renaissance in Bengali theatre.
6.30pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road. For details, call 9830783356.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Around Town
Dastangoi Storytelling
15 July
Experience this centuries-old oral tradition at an exclusive, intimate gathering of artists, performers and art lovers.
7pm. iLoveread, Venkateswara Nagar, Adyar. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs800, available on www.iloveread.in
Art
The Magic Language Of A Garden
Till 23 July
This mixed-media collection tackles metaphysical ideas of peace, serenity and other elements relating to gardens and the original idea of paradise. On show are works of artists such as Sophie Jo, John Tun Sein, Agathe Patil and Sanjeeva Rao.
11am-7pm. Apparao Galleries, The Leela Palace, MRC Nagar. For details, call 9941012383.
Theatre
Payanam
16-23 July
Payanam, directed by Icarr Weeoui, is a story about the journey of slaves. The play explores themes of friendship, revenge, love and sacrifice. Tamil. 1 hour.
7pm. Spaces Auditorium, Besant Nagar, 1, Elliot’s Beach Road. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Theatre
Biryani Aur Haleem
16 July
This comedy is about two friends who are poor and plan to steal biryani from a chef.
1 hour.
8pm. Phoenix Arena, Hitec City. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Film
Chota Bioscope
16 July
A Red Balloon follows a boy and his adventures with a balloon. Priorities is an animated film about a man and his dog’s escape to safety post an aircraft crash. Kite... The Messenger holds out the message of hope in a region riven by conflict.
11am. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Sohini Sen