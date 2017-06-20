Review: Bose Soundlink Revolve+

Of late, the cylindrical design that allows 360-degree sound spread is becoming popular in wireless speakers. It can be seen in the Amazon Echo and the Google Home. Now, Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ has a completely different shape from the previous SoundLink Mini Speaker II. It is just 7.25 inches tall, has a clean round design, and the control keys are placed on the top. The aluminium enclosure with a very fine grille mesh comes in the Triple Black and Lux Grey colour options that are conventional in terms of fit and finish. You do get a micro USB charging port and a 3.5mm jack for connecting sources that aren’t wireless. The rubberized base ensures that the SoundLink Revolve+ will not hop, skip and slide off the table.

Inside the speaker are dual sound radiators, a downward-facing transducer and an omnidirectional acoustic deflector, which means you should get uninterrupted audio from either side of the speaker. We could push this to genuinely high volumes without any distortions at all. While this is truly compact in terms of size, it can fill even medium- to large-size rooms with powerful sound. To place this correctly in your room, apply the trial-and-error method.

Be it trance, modern pop or the classic rock tracks from the 1980s, the warm Bose sound signature adapted perfectly. The SoundLink Revolve+ handles the lower frequencies well. There is emphasis on a well-detailed soundstage. If we were to find a shortcoming, it would be that bass is marginally less than the SoundLink Mini II, but that would be nitpicking.

Battery life is good, and depending on the volume level, it can run for 18 hours on a single charge.

There isn’t much to criticize about the Bose SoundLink Revolve+, with its rich sound and eye-catching design. However, you do pay a premium for portability. If you are just looking for room-filling sound and portability isn’t required, the BeoPlay S3 (Rs21,999; Beoplay.co.in) can be an alternative.