3 former Noma chefs will create a 10-course menu at Mumbai’s Masque restaurant

(from left) Chefs Daniel Burns, Prateek Sadhu and Jonathan Tam.

Mumbai-based Masque, which is known for its experiential fine-dining, foraged foods and farm-to-fork ethos, is putting together a special menu on 12-13 January. Three chefs will come together to craft a 10-course dégustation menu that will meld each chef’s focus and philosophy with unusual local ingredients and seasonal produce from across India.

All three chefs have a respect for sustainable foods and work experience at Michelin-starred Noma, one of the world’s foremost restaurants, specializing in Nordic cuisine. Masque’s executive chef, Prateek Sadhu, will be joined by Jonathan Tam, currently head chef at Copenhagen’s Relæ, which specializes in a spare neo-Nordic gourmet dining experience, and New York-based chef Daniel Burns, whose career has spanned Michelin-starred restaurants like Momofuku Lab, The Fat Duck, and Luksus.

Guests can expect to see exciting ingredients like kalari cheese, black carrots, Himalayan trout and Himalayan wildflower honey, which the Masque team sourced during its latest trip to Kashmir. These will be presented in the chefs’ distinct styles. The menu will be paired with sustainable wines curated by importer and distributer The Wine Park and cocktails.

Seats are priced at Rs8,500, plus taxes. To book, email at bookings@masquerestaurant.com.