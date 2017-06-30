Wimbledon humour: A thwackety wakety time
British humorist Matt Harvey, Wimbledon’s only ever poet-in-residence, on listening to the sounds of the 2010 tournament
Seven years ago, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut squared off at Wimbledon in what became the longest tennis match in history. Played over three days, 11 hours and 183 games, it ended with Isner winning the final set 70-68.
The Trojan War had Homer to record the triumphs and losses for posterity; luckily, Wimbledon, too, then had Matt Harvey at hand. Appointed as the first official tournament poet through the artist-in-residence programme, Harvey, 54, memorialized that epic clash in a cheeky haiku—“high performance play/ all day yet still no climax/ it’s tantric tennis.”
“I said, what I am going to do is celebrate the longest game in history by using the shortest poetry form,” he says over the phone from Devon, where he is based. “People were giving them a standing ovation at 50-all and I was thinking, ‘don’t encourage them,’” he jokes. “It’s going on and on!”
Harvey, a humorist, performance poet and lyricist, is all pithy wit and exuberant good humour. And seven years since that game, and since Wimbledon’s only tenure with a poet, Harvey looks back on his time there with affection.
In 2010, when he was appointed through a collaboration between the tournament organizers and the Poetry Trust—a UK-based organization promoting poetry—Harvey’s mandate was to celebrate all the micro moments and peripheral pleasures of the world’s most prestigious tennis event, rather than to focus on players and matches.
“They said, we don’t want you to write about court drama,” he says. “That’s for sports journalists and everyone’s writing about that. We want you to write about umpires and the ball boys and grass-court and strawberries and cream. I was really pleased to hear that.”
The other part of his brief was just as simple: Don’t embarrass us. He asked the tournament organizers what would count as embarrassment. “And they said, ‘What’s embarrassing is if you are rude to our guests,’ and so I gave them my word I would not be rude to their guests.”
Harvey’s 20-plus poems from the tournament, published on the official blog and read on the radio, harness impish rhymes, coruscating wit and lovable jibes. The poem-a-day-mandate wasn’t hard, given his experience on BBC’s Radio 4, which had involved producing poems quickly. “There was pressure, but nothing I’m not used to,” he says.
Harvey made up his schedule as he went along, watching games, speaking to off-stage figures like groundsmen and ball girls, and generally taking in the atmosphere. He also worked the crowds on the grounds, visiting Murray Mound and reading aloud for the waiting queues. But being the official poet made him an outsized novelty and obvious media draw. “All these different people wanted to talk to the poet,” he says. “And we agreed—myself and the Wimbledon committee—that that was an important thing to do…poems want to be heard.”
His position allowed Harvey, himself a long-time tennis fan, access to all sorts of exciting corners of tennis’ best-loved address. “One of the privileges is to actually see the top players playing up close,” he says. “They are so elegant and graceful and powerful.”
That on-court artistry will be matched again this year, though on canvas. Painter Jeremy Houghton has been appointed “championship artist” and will produce work on the theme of “match play”. Wimbledon set up its artist-in-residence programme in 2006 with the idea of expanding its collection of art; it now has paintings, drawings, glassware and sculpture produced through the residency. “Having an artist- or poet-in-residence is a good idea and can only help,” says Harvey. “One of the things it does is tease out aspects that aren’t normally seen or noticed.”
Harvey, who now hosts Wondermentalist, a “comedy-infused, musically enhanced interactive poetry cabaret” on Radio 4, may have had his magical fortnight at Wimbledon in 2010, but his tournament highlight in fact arrived later: In 2011, he was hosted on the tournament’s opening Monday in the royal box. “That was such a lovely gesture,” he says. “They felt I had honoured my commitment to them to not embarrass them and do my best.”
***
Verses from Wimbledon
One Of Ours
if ever he’s brattish
or brutish or skittish
he’s Scottish
but if he looks fittish
and his form is hottish
he’s British
More Than A Lawn
it’s a lawn—just a lawn
but it’s more than a lawn
it’s a dance floor, a war zone, a platform, a stage
showcase, coliseum, a ring, a fight cage
big top, debating hall, combat arena
goldfish bowl, cauldron, a cliché convener
petri dish, pressure cooker, drama provider
physics laboratory, small hadron collider
it’s all these things—sort of—but what is it not?
it isn’t a park, or a nice picnic spot
it’s not an allotment—there’s no strawberry patch
but the bounce will be true
and the bounces will match
those on all the courts made by the Wimbledon crew
it’s still just a lawn but one made by the best
a regular lawn but a lawn that is blessed
just a lawn, made of grass, but a lawn that’s possessed
of a singular, unparalleled beauty
and Eddie Seaward expects
every blade of grass to do its duty
Thwok!
bounce bounce bounce bounce
thwackety wackety zingety ping
hittety backety pingety zang
wack, thwok, thwack, pok,
thwikety, thwekity, thwokity, thwakity
cover the court with alarming alacrity
smackety dink, smackety dink
boshety bashity crotchety crashety
up loops a lob with a teasing temerity
leaps in the air in defiance of gravity
puts it away with a savage severity
coupled with suavity
nice
15-love
(reaches for towel with a certain serenity)
bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce
thwack, thwok, plak, plok
come to the nettety
bit of a liberty
quickly regrettety
up goes a lobbity
hoppety skippety
awkwardly backwardly
slippety trippety
tumble & sprawl
audible gasps…
15-all
(opponent asks how is he?
courtesy, nice to see
getting up gingerly
brushity thighsity
all, if you’re asking me
bit big-girls-blousity)
bounce bounce bounce
whack, thwok, plik, plok
into the corner, then down the linety
chasety downity, whackety backety
all on the runnity, crossety courtety
dropety vollety —quality, quality…
… oh I say what impossible gettery
no, umpirical rulery—nottety uppity –
oooh – doesn’t look happety
back to the baseline
muttery muttery muttery muttery
30-15
bounce, bounce, bounce,
thwacketty OUT
bounce, bounce, bounce,
thwacketty BLEEP
2nd serve
bounce, bounce, bounce,
thwacketty—slappity
thwackety thumpity
dinkety-clinkety, gruntity-thumpity
clinkety
thump!
30-all
fistety pumpety, fistety pumpety COME ON!
quiet please
bounce, bounce, bounce,
thwacketty thwoketty
bashetty boshetty
clashety closhety
OUT!
what?
lookaty linety, lookaty line-judge
line judge nodity
wearily query
umpire upholdery, indicate inchery
insult to injury
40-30
give line-judge scrutiny
face full of mutiny,
back to the baseline
through gritted teethery
muttery mutiny mutiny muttery
bounce bounce bounce
thwak, thwok, thwak, plok
thwakety plik, thwoketty plak
to-ity fro-ity fro-ity to-ity
slowity quickety quickety slowity
turnety headety, headety turnity
leftety rightety leftety rightety
seems like we’ve been here a bloomin eternity
rightety leftety rightety leftety
topety spinnety, backhandy slicety
lookety watchety, scratchety bottity
fabulous forehand, backhandy slicety
furious forehand, savagely slicety
fearsome ferocity, vicious velocity
bilious backhand—blasted so blistery…
…half a mile out but that line judge is history
OOOWWWWWWWWT!
GAME
new balls please