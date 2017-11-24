Take a break: Exercise in office

Wall sit

Stand against a wall. Then slowly go down keeping the hip, back, shoulder and head touching the wall. It works on your isometric strength in quadriceps, glutes and calves. Repeat 10 times.

Side bends.

Side bends

Sit on a chair with your back straight. Lift up your right hand and slowly bend towards your left, but do not twist. Do not over-bend. Hold for 10 seconds and repeat on the other side.

By Jatin Arora, founder and head coach Bootcamp YELLOW

Ape stretch.

Ape stretch

Stand with legs hips’ width apart and spread your hands on either side. Slowly squat and go below your knee level. This works on your upper back, lower back and spine. Repeat 10 times.

Pigeon pose.

Pigeon pose

From a low lunge, slowly slide your right foot inwards till it forms a triangle with your left thigh. The left leg should be straight. Hold for five counts on each leg.

By Jatin Arora, founder and head coach Bootcamp YELLOW

Reach up

Reach up

Sit straight on a chair with feet shoulder width apart. Raise your arms above your head and clasp them together. Stretch for five counts and bring hands down. Repeat 10 times.

Forward lunge

Forward lunge

Stand with feet hip width apart. Take a big step with your right leg and lower the body until the right knee is at a 90-degree angle. Hold for 10 counts. Repeat on the other side.

By Jatin Arora, Founder-headcoach Bootcamp YELLOW

Reach out.

Reach out

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Slowly go into a squat. Join hands above your head without bending the elbows. Slowly bend forward and lift your heel off the ground. Hold for five counts and repeat thrice.

Air Squats.

Air Squats

Stand in front of a chair with your feet hip-width apart. Keeping your hand stretched out in front, slowly lower yourself till you touch the chair seat. Stand up again. Repeat 15 times. Gradually do the exercise without the chair.

By Jatin Arora, Founder-headcoach, Bootcamp YELLOW

Knee tucks.

Knee tucks

Sit on a chair, keeping your back straight and your upper body stable. Lift your legs off the ground and bring your knees towards the chest. Repeat 10 times and do five sets. This will strengthen your core.

Triceps dip

Triceps dip

Roll your shoulders back, keep your chest open and place your hands on a chair. Keeping your legs straight, slowly bend your elbows to go down and come up to start position. Repeat this 10 times.

By Jatin Arora, Founder-headcoach Bootcamp YELLOW