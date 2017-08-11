Snacks in office: Bhutte ki Tikki and more

Bhutte ki Tikki

Method

Make a dough of chopped blanched 100g baby corn, 50g boiled potato, ginger, green chilli, coriander leaves, yellow chili powder, black cumin, salt. Divide into equal portions and shallow fry the tikkis in olive oil.

By Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

Corn kernels are full of protein and are also loaded with antioxidants that help in protecting the body from cancer and heart disease.

By Kavita Devgan

Hare Matter Ki Shammi

Method

Fry 5g black cumin in olive oil. Saute 100g blanched green peas till it gets dry. Add 30g mashed potato, chopped coriander, green chilli, yellow chili powder and salt and make flat round tikki out of it. Stir fry and serve hot.

By Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

Green peas are protein rich and also a very good source of vitamin K, manganese, dietary fibre, vitamin B1, copper, vitamin C and phosphorous.

By Kavita Devgan

Karela surprise.

Method

Saute cumin seeds, garlic and ginger. Add 2 large bitter gourds, 100g beans, 200g grated potatoes, pepper and salt. Add almonds, corn, 1.5 cup roasted gram flour to make a dough. Roast in a tandoor and serve with mint chutney.

By Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Goodness factor

Bitter gourd is an alkaline vegetable which helps in controlling diabetes, asthma and also helps in weight loss.

By Kavita Devgan

Stuffed Tomato Kulla.

Method

Blanch tomatoes, de-skin them. Cut in half, scoop the seeds and fill it with 10g sweet corn, 10g potato, 5g green chilies, 5g ginger, 10ml lemon juice and salt to taste. Serve.

By Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

Besides delivering a natural cancer fighter, lycopene, tomatoes are a very good source of chromium, which helps to regulate blood sugar.

By Kavita Devgan

Porridge Kebab.

Method

Mix grated cottage cheese, roasted coriander-pepper powder, green chilies, onions, ginger and salt. Mix 100g hung curd, red chili flakes, coriander pepper powder, besan, and paneer and make into kebabs. Put the filling in each kebab and shallow fry.

By Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

Yoghurt and cottage cheese deliver protein and calcium.

By Kavita Devgan