The Mint Planner, 29 December 2017

Delhi

Around Town | Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar

1-15 January

Buy colourful and traditional handicrafts and textiles from India and Israel.

11am-9pm. Dilli Haat, INA. Tickets, Rs20, available at the venue.

Art | Santulan—The Balance

Till 1 January

Alka Bhrushundi’s solo exhibition showcases 38 works that examine the dualities in our everyday existence.

11am-7.30pm. Gallery No.6, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35, Feroz Shah Road. Price, Rs10,000 to Rs2 lakh.

Music | The CopyCats present A Tribute Night

30 December

Musicians Prabhtoj Singh and Aman Sagar will pay tribute to musicians such as Coldplay and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

10pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6, Commercial Complex, Safdarjung Enclave.

By Sohini Sen

A painting by Abir Karmakar.

Mumbai

Art | Displacement

Ongoing

This show by Abir Karmakar has on display five large-scale oil-on-canvas paintings, visual illusions of domestic interiors.

11am-6pm (Sundays and Mondays closed). Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, Mereweather Road, Colaba (22023030).

Theatre| Bandish

30 December

Four artists come face to face in a green room. Two of them are yesteryear divas, the other two, young heart- throbs. They are set to participate in an event which is soon beset by crises, including a power failure and a ban on one of the actors.

9pm. Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs710, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Around Town | Atul Khatri Live

30 December

A stand-up show by Atul Khatri, a Mumbai-based businessman who chose comedy as his calling in his 40s.

7pm. Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West. Tickets, Rs499, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Pandit Rajan and Sajan Misra.

Bengaluru

Art | B. Reigns

Till 13 January

Taking a cue from the traditional architecture of Karnataka, artists Shanthamani M. and Marc Thebault transform bamboo into artwork

10.30am-6pm. Gallery Sumukha, BTS Bus Depot Road, Wilson Garden. Price, Rs15,000 to Rs6 lakh.

Theatre | Clearing The Rubble

4-5 January

Based on a radio play that was commissioned by BBC after the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, this presentation looks at the way the journey of three people—a journalist, a woman and her young son—converges in the aftermath of the calamity. English. 1 hour, 10 minutes.

7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, 36/2 8th Cross II Phase, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Running In Place

2-3 January

The play follows the journey of a couple, from their first date to their last, exploring themes of love, loss and guilt. English. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7.30pm. Ranga Shankara. Tickets, Rs200, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Music | Benarasiya

30 December

Hindustani classical singers and Padma Bhushan awardees Pandit Rajan and Sajan Misra will be performing at this tribute to the “queen of thumri”, Padma Vibhushan awardee Girija Devi, who died in October.

6pm. Gayana Samaj, Basavanagudi. Tickets, Rs200, Rs250, Rs350 and Rs550, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Film | The Shop Around The Corner

30 December

Ernst Lubitsch’s romantic comedy is the story of two employees at a shop in Budapest who can barely stand each other but fall in love as anonymous pen friends.

4-6pm. American Center, 38-A, JLN Road (39846300). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Music | Jalsaghar

Till 31 December

Listen to renowned musicians, including sarod artists Shiraz Ali Khan, Pranshu Maheswari and Ranjit Sengupta, and vocalists Shantanu Jasu and Shruti Gupta, at this festival.

6-8pm. Aikatan Sabhaghar, EZCC, Salt Lake (23353093). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Indranil Bhoumik

An artwork by Olaf Van Cleef.

Chennai

Dance | The Sleeping Beauty and Emancipation

30 December

The School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance will present two dances, Sleeping Beauty and Emancipation.

7pm. Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet. Tickets, Rs500 onwards, available on Whistlepodu.com.

Music | December Art Festival

31 December

End the year with a fusion music concert by Anil Srinivasan and Sid Sriram. Srinivasan is a classical pianist renowned for his collaborative music with Carnatic musicians. Sriram is a music producer, songwriter and playback singer.

7pm. Sivagami Petachi Auditorium, Luz Church Road. Tickets, Rs100 onwards, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Art | Crystal Dreams

Till 31 January

Olaf Van Cleef’s works are compositions of collages of metallic papers in different colours and Swarovski crystals.

10am-6pm (Tuesdays closed). Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu (24462435).

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre | Samajdaar Log

30 December

This sociopolitical play involves a conversation between three insane men and a fourth, equally insane, passer-by. Hindi. 1 hour.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around Town | Social Tango

3 January

Srinivas Vishnubhotla, who discovered the beauty of tango in Texas, US, and teaches the dance form with his partner Lola Vayner, will be conducting a class.

6pm. Lamakaan. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

