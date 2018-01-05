Take a break: Exercise in office

Cat pose

Sit on the chair. Place hands by the side of the thighs. Exhale, roll spine in and bring chin closer to chest. Repeat this 10 times along with camel pose.

Camel pose

Sit on the chair. Place hands by the side of the thighs. Inhale, arch your back and look up. Repeat this 10 times along with cat pose.

Hitanshi Kothari Khabya and Gourav Khabya, co-founders, HithYoga

Samkon asana

Sit, inhale and stretch your arms straight. Exhale, arch the back slightly and bend forward from hips, until the back is horizontal. Hold for five breaths.

Ardh kati chakrasana

Sit on the chair. Inhale and take left hand straight over the head. Exhale and bend towards the right. Hold for five counts and repeat on other side.

Kati chakrasana

Inhale and bring hands at shoulder level. Exhale, twist towards right and take right hand around the back and left hand to the right shoulder. Repeat 10 times each side.

Tadasana

This can be practised sitting or standing. Interlock fingers and turn them outward to take it straight over the head. Stretch your complete spine. Hold the stretch for 5 breaths. Repeat 10 times.

Parivritt trikonasana

Raise arms at shoulder level. Place left hand on right toes, twist the trunk to the right, right hand stretched out vertically. Look at the right hand. Hold for five seconds.

Ardhpawan muktasana

Fold your right leg, place both hands on the shin bone and push it towards the chest. Rest your forehead on to the knee and hold for 10 counts.

Vakrasana

Sit on the chair. Put right foot on the chair close to right buttock and next to left thigh. Hold right knee with left hand and twist towards right. Repeat 10 times on either side.

Vaayu mudrasana

Keep the index finger at the base of the thumb and press with the thumb keeping the other three fingers straight. This can help you relieve yourself from back pain.

