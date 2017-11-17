Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Wool dress to perfumes

Dress circle: Wool dress by Eka

From designer Rina Singh’s label Eka, this wool dress with a block-printed flower pattern and organza edge detail is perfect for light winters. From her Fall/Winter 2017 collection, it will be available in stores starting December. At Ogaan stores in Delhi and Good Earth in Mumbai; Rs21,500.

This is lit: Snoopy by Flos

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Snoopy, the iconic table lamp created in 1967 by the Castiglioni brothers, Flos presents this limited edition of 1,700 pieces. At Vis à Vis, New Delhi, Rs1.6 lakh, plus taxes.

Oriana Fallaci: The Journalist, The Agitator, The Legend is the biography of the famous Italian journalist who established a strong journalistic style that came to be called the La Fallaci style of interview. At Amazon.in; Rs1,171.

Scent notes: Again by Gaurav Gupta

Crafted in collaboration with the Perfume Library, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s newly launched perfume, Again, is made with notes of ginger, cedar wood and oak moss, among others. At Gaurav Gupta stores at DLF Emporio, New Delhi; Kala Ghoda, Mumbai; Sacha’s Shop, Panaji; Living Free, Ballygunge, Kolkata; and Good Earth stores.

Kick-off time: Telstar 18—2018 FIFA World Cup official match ball

A reinvention of the first adidas World Cup ball, the 1970 Telstar, the ball features a new panel design and the latest in ball technology. It has undergone extensive testing to ensure it meets the needs of players during next year’s World Cup. At adidas retail stores and Shop.adidas.co.in, with a starting price of Rs1,999.

By Invitation: Vanities

An ode to things you don’t need but must have

This week: Umeboshi plums

I was first introduced to Umeboshi Plums by Dr Andrew Weil, who wrote about it in his fabulous book, Healthy Aging: A Lifelong Guide To Your Well-Being. Dr Weil hung around a lot in Japan trying to figure out what makes a Japanese’s boat float. And amongst other things, he concluded that Umeboshi Plums were one of their secret sauces.

I have been having it on and off for several years now.

Acidic diets are said to be the highway to cancer. And our diet is achingly acidic. One of the best ways of arresting such a diet is by including foods that have an alkalizing effect on the body. The Umeboshi Plums are just the missile that you need for such combat. They are created out of a lactic fermentation process that also involves other characters in the cast: shiso leaves and sea salt. The shiso leaves contribute to the microbial and infection-fighting capabilities of the Umeboshi Plums.

They are also rather useful in other situations: fatigue, alcohol poisoning, diarrhoea, liver toxicity and the oxidation of cells. Because of their intense flavour, umeboshi are typically combined with white rice. But I treat it like a pickle and have it along with my eggs. It is packed with all the potassium, manganese and fibre that you need in a day. Plus, it’s low in calories.

It also reduces liver damage, supports digestion, promotes bone health and is even claimed to block the growth of cancer cells.

(Clearspring’s Umeboshi Plums are available on Amazon.in for Rs3,353 for 200g.)

Swapan Seth is CEO, Equus.