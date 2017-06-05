Sleeping late on weekends not good for your heart

Going to bed late and waking up later on weekends than on weekdays may lead to social jet lag, associated with an increased risk of heart disease, poorer health and worse mood, a new study warns. According to researchers from the University of Arizona in the US, social jet lag has emerged as an important circadian marker for health outcomes.

Each hour of social jet lag is associated with an 11% increase in the likelihood of heart disease. These effects are independent of sleep duration and insomnia symptoms, which are related to both social jet lag and health. “These results indicate that sleep regularity, beyond sleep duration alone, plays a significant role in our health,” says lead author Sierra B. Forbush, from the University of Arizona.

The research, led by senior author Michael A. Grandner and published in the journal Sleep, analysed survey responses from 984 adults between the ages of 22 and 60. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that adults should sleep 7 or more hours a day.