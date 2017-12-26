How to click that great selfie

Try not to look into the camera. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

They might be all the rage, but they are also becoming increasingly predictable. We are referring to the selfies that people take of themselves alone or with friends. Phone brands are now promoting some of their phones solely on the basis of their selfie cameras. However, we are seeing increasingly similar selfies (hold the phone up at a 60-degree angle and smile or make faces).

So, is there a way to make your selfie stand out in the new year? Here are some tips.

Don’t look at the camera

All right, that advice might sound a little contradictory, but you can actually make your selfie look like a classic candid shot by simply not looking at the camera. One of the problems with most selfies is that they feature people staring at the camera, often with a standard, fixed expression. Simply look away, maybe even offer it your profile instead of your full face.

Don’t opt for a top-down view

A significant portion of selfies get the top-down view, as if the camera is looking down on the subject from a height. This is because most people extend their arms out at an angle of around 60 degrees to take pictures of themselves. Just try changing the perspective—keep the camera level with you or, if you wish to experiment, even lower.

Don’t keep yourself bang in the centre

The temptation to keep yourself right in the centre of a selfie is a big one. Our advice, however, is to resist it. Keep yourself slightly off centre and closer to the corners of the frame and, well, you not only have an angle, but those “blur out background” (or bokeh) tricks will also be far more effective because you will have more background to play around with.

Keep your arm out of it…and selfie sticks too

A selfie is supposed to be a picture of you (and your friends), not of your arm and/or fancy selfie stick. Our advice, then, is simple: Take pictures in such a manner that the arm holding the camera is not visible. Bend your arm a little, keep the phone closer, or place the camera and set a timer to take a picture after a specified period or when you make a gesture.

Get that rear camera going

Forget the megapixel count and the hype around selfie snappers, the stark fact is that in most cases, the rear cameras of your phone continue to be better than the ones in front—they generally have better sensors and larger apertures, and are able to capture more detail and better colours. So while using a rear camera to take a selfie might be a bit tricky—you cannot see the image you are shooting, as the display is actually behind the camera—you will be assured of better selfies once you get the hang of it. There are apps that can help you, notifying you when you are in focus through vocal cues or vibrations. It may be hard work, but your selfies will be worth it.

Set up your shot

Many believe in shooting on impulse. But while there is something to be said for snapping when the mood strikes you, the fact is that the photograph shot in haste is generally a poor cousin of the carefully set up one. Spend a little time setting up your shot—figure out which is the best place to stand or sit, what background suits best, the light, the number of people likely to be in the shot, the sort of expression you want to capture, and so on. Some might chide you for making such a fuss but there is no escape if you want a great selfie.

Avoid those beauty filters

There is nothing that can mess up a photograph as much as artificial effects. Resist the temptation to use those beauty filters and effects, and try to play around with light—shooting in different lighting conditions, for instance, or snapping yourself against the glare.