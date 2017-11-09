The Mint Planner, 10 November 2017

A still from the movie ‘Yana+Yanko’.

Delhi

Film

Russian Film Days

10-12 November

The third edition of this film festival will include films such as Bolshoi, The Ghost Of Sonora, Yana+Yanko, as well as a theatrical performance dedicated to Raj Kapoor.

Timings vary. DT Cinemas, Saket, and Siri Fort Auditorium. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Music

The PsyChai Shop

10 November

This Delhi-based downtempo-ambient band is all set to enchant music lovers with their jazz, blues and psychedelic retro pop-infused performance.

6.30pm. Food Court, World Mark I, Aerocity. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

Poetry Readings

16 November

Estonian poet Doris Kareva will recite her poems; the Hindi translations of these will be recited by poet Vishnu Khare.

6pm. India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen

A mythical sea creature by artists Curiot and Romina.

Mumbai

Around town

St+art Festival

11 November

A series of old structures at Sassoon Docks have been transformed into a pop-up experiential exhibition that will showcase works by 31 artists, including Guido van Helten, and Curiot and Romina.

Noon-10pm. Sassoon Docks, Colaba.

Theatre

Sooraj Ka Saatvan Ghoda

11 November

The play, based on Dharamvir Bharti’s novel, revolves around Manek Mulla and Jamuna, Lilly and Satti, his lovers at different points. English/Hindi. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7.30pm. Rang Sharda, Bandra Reclamation. Tickets, Rs250, Rs400, Rs500, Rs750 and Rs1,000, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Kerala-based alternative rock band Avial.

Bengaluru

Music

Avial

11 November

Avial blends Malayalam poetry and alternative rock with electronic and folk elements thrown in. It will be performing in the city after a six-month gap.

9pm. blueFROG, Church Street. Tickets, Rs799, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Around town

Loi Krathong festival

Till 30 November

The festive menu commemorating the Thai festival of lights will include dishes such as Tung Tong (golden pouches with water chestnuts and minced vegetables) and Khao Pad Keow Wan (green curry fried rice).

Noon-3pm (lunch)/ 7-11pm (dinner). Benjarong, Ulsoor Road. Price, starting from Rs350.

Theatre

The Glass Menagerie

12 November

Directed by stage and film artist Rajit Kapur, this 2-hour English drama is based on Tennessee Williams’ 1944 classic centred around a dysfunctional family.

3.30pm/ 7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs354, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Around town

The Stylefile 2017

10 November

This day-long exhibition-cum-sale presented by event co-founders Preeti Goenka and Sumedha Saraogi will see artists and designers showcasing their work: art, fashion, jewellery, accessories, and more.

3-11pm. The Old Bungalow, 7/6 Burdwan Road, Alipore. For details, call 9831077700.

Film

23rd Kolkata International Film Festival

10-17 November

This year 142 movies from 65 countries will be screened at 12 locations in the city. There will be 19 categories, including Indian language film, short and documentary features, and Asian films.

Timings and venues vary. For details, visit www.kff.in

By Indranil Bhoumik

A Laxma Goud work.

Chennai

Art

An Inner Retrospective

16-21 November

K. Laxma Goud’s solo show features prints, paintings, drawings and sculptures. Fifty mixed-media works will be on display.

Noon-6pm. Lalit Kala Akademi, Greams Road (28291692).

Theatre

Maid To Order

11-12 November

A wealthy widow is expecting her beau for dinner and wants everything to be perfect. But complications arise when her son takes an interest in a recently hired maid. The play is directed by Prince “Sunny” Abraham.

4pm/7pm. Alliance Francaise, College Road, Nungambakkam. Tickets, Rs 300, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Music

Piano Recital

11 November

The Chennai Western Music Association will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a concert by Moroccan concert pianist Marouan Benabdallah. The programme will include Bach and Liszt pieces.

7pm. CSI Synod Auditorium, CSI Centre, Whites Road, Royapettah. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Art

Tellurian

Till 19 November

This solo show by Sachin Sagare features 26 acrylic works depicting his family and everyday life.

11am-7pm. The Art Walkway, Park Hyatt , Banjara Hills.

Theatre

Mandir Mein Hadtaal

11 November

This Hindi adaptation of Marathi play Vithal To Aala Aala by P.L. Deshpande is about a world where God’s inability to find a job lay bares the problems faced by men. Hindi. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Passes, Rs 200, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Sohini Sen