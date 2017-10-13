Fashion, at the click of a button

From the Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna collection for AIFW SS18.

When technology and fashion come together, it takes instant gratification a notch higher. Usually, there’s an entire season between what you see on the ramp and its availability in stores. At the Amazon India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 (AIFW SS18) in New Delhi this week, the prêt collections of five designers showing at the Grand Finale—to be held on Sunday—will be instantly available online at The Designer Boutique, an online store of curated fashion labels at Amazon.in launched earlier this week, through the initiative See Now, Buy Now.

“As you see the show, you can fish out your cellphone and click on the outfit you like and be able to buy it,” says Arun Sirdeshmukh, business head of Amazon Fashion, on the phone. The designers showing at the Grand Finale and participating in “See Now, Buy Now” are Rina Dhaka, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Ashish N. Soni, Krishna Mehta and Pankaj & Nidhi. “We’ve worked with these designers to have the product catalogued and ready to go live. As the idea grows further, it would be transformational in how a fashion week is experienced,” adds Sirdeshmukh.