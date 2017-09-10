Book Extract: Digital Sense

Digital Sense—The Common Sense Approach To Effectively Blending Social Business Strategy, Marketing Technology, And Customer Experience: By Travis Wright and Chris J. Snook, 266 pages, Rs499.

When every company is employing the same rules and giving the same benefits, the advantage lies in providing the ultimate customer experience. Travis Wright and Chris J. Snook show readers how to create this experience in their book Digital Sense: The Common Sense Approach To Effectively Blending Social Business Strategy, Marketing Technology, And Customer Experience. It talks about six intellectual faculties—reasoning, intuition, perception, will, imagination and memory—and their role in helping us to become better leaders, and, in turn, better at understanding customers. Edited excerpts:

Reasoning

Reasoning is your innate ability to think. Deductive reasoning is not thinking with your own mind, but is instead a default way of thinking that ensures you are going to continually be a product of your environment. This is harmful, because when you are deductively reasoning, you will quickly reject anything that doesn’t match your current understanding or paradigms.

Deductive-reasoning-heavy organizations are guaranteed to continue acting on ideas that keep the current paradigm in place, which means your leadership will be highly likely to reject an idea that would move your business forward in a sustainable way. Inductive reasoning—true thinking—occurs when we use our intuition, perception, will, imagination, and memory to analyse new insights or problems and move immediately to create and support the picture of what we want to see manifest with new thought patterns.

Intuition

Often referred to as our “sixth sense”, coincidentally—not digital sense—intuition is our ability to recognize someone else’s vibration without even knowing them or speaking to them. You have more than likely had a gut feeling about something only to deductively—logically—talk yourself out of moving on it and had it come back to haunt you. The bottom line is—Trust Your Gut—and develop your intuition to tune in at the highest level of those around you. This will allow you to see through all the noise coming out of the data feeds and mouths or people, and get right to the essence of what they are saying and who they are.

Perception

This is the mental muscle you use to make “meaning” of events or experiences in your life. This is where your existing conditioning (truths that we hold dear) will creep up and give us an interpretation. Everything in the world just “is” until we put something next to it and compare it. For example: What is $20,000 per month? Some may say that $20,000 per month is a lot of money, and some may think that $20,000 would be a terrible pay cut or what the company spends per day on sponsored employee lunches. The point is that $20,000 per month just “is”. It only has meaning when we use our perception and invoke the law of relativity to compare the thing that “is” with something else.

Will

This is your ability to hold any image, idea, or thought that you want in your conscious mind and focus until it has the chance to embed itself into your subconscious mind. You do this so that the idea can become your default paradigm and begin to move into its physical form.

Imagination

This is your creative power. Humans have the ability to create such amazing innovations as airplanes, fax machines, the Internet, the automobile, and the light bulb against all doubt and odds. Why? Because of the power of imagination when combined with the other five intellectual faculties. Your imagination is either concocting how you can do something or telling you all the ways that you can’t. Start using it to fuel what you want, and put the brakes on using it for coming up with reasons why you can’t. Focus on what you want your organization to look like, with a clear vision, and chances are, it will manifest, once you adopt the right actions to move it forward. You can have the business relationship with your customers and employees that you dream of, and, frankly, deserve.

Memory

This is your ability to recall previous events and experiences. Many people tend to remember only their failures, but your memory can also produce images of success. We want you to use your memory to bolster your confidence and self-esteem as you try something new because at one point everything was new to you.