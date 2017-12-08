Desert rose
With the mercury plunging, it’s time to head to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. SpiceJet’s direct flights from Delhi, launched recently, have cut travel time considerably, making Jaisalmer a convenient getaway. To plan your stay, check out these two new hotels and an old favourite.
Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa
Opened in December 2016, the Jaisalmer Marriott is a palace-style resort offering the chain’s trademark hospitality amidst the Thar dunes. Its 135 rooms and nine suites offer splendid views of the Jaisalmer Fort, a Unesco World Heritage site. The resort has several dining options, from the all-day contemporary restaurant Jaisalmer Kitchen to Wyra, an elegant rooftop grill, and The Mithai Shop, where guests can indulge in traditional sweets and savouries. Or enjoy a sundowner in the cosy cabana setting of the Dunes Bar. (Doubles from Rs13,000. Marriott.com)
Suryagarh, Jaisalmer
Suryagarh is firmly rooted in the past. It is built as a royal retreat, with intricately carved jharokas (balconies) and a baradari pavilion, rustic stone benches and landscaped gardens with peacocks strutting amongst the frangipani trees. Accommodation options range from sprawling havelis to luxury suites and well-appointed rooms, all of which offer modern luxuries in a traditional setting. Partake of the special halwai breakfast in the central courtyard or the authentic Marwari cuisine dished up at the Legends of Marwar restaurant. Unwind with a specially designed “sand ritual” at the Rait spa. (Doubles from Rs13,000. Suryagarh.com)
SUJÁN The Serai
For a closer experience of the Thar, book a luxury tented suite at SUJÁN The Serai. Set amidst 100 acres of private desert scrubland, The Serai offers a stylish glamping experience. The contemporary and elegant suites are done up in white and gold accents, and come with private walled-in gardens and blue ceramic plunge pools. Guests can opt for tailor-made excursions, including Jaisalmer jaunts, camel safaris and desert sundowners. There’s a relaxing spa to unwind at, local cuisine to savour, and Manganiyar folk musicians to serenade you around the evening campfire. (Doubles from Rs36,000. Sujanluxury.com)
