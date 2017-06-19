5 yoga apps that assist in the perfect asanas

Yoga, designed to relax the body, strengthen the immune system improve concentration and more, is becoming increasingly popular. Chances are, however, that you are too lazy to go to a yoga instructor or a gym every day. Worry not, your iPhone, Android phone, Apple Watch or even your Apple TV streaming media player, paired with some really good apps, can get you hooked to yoga in the comfort of your home. Here are the top app picks for your yoga journey.

YogaGlo

iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, MacOS, Android

Subscription, from Rs1,550 per month

The app offers access to more than 3,800 types of classes, depending on style and duration. There are curation tools that let you filter yoga and meditation classes—yoga for fitness, meditation for better sleep and more, there is something for everyone. This is a truly cross-platform app, and if you use it on the Apple Watch, it’ll use the Watch’s built-in heart-rate sensor to give you a better idea of the progress of each class. If you have a set of favourite yoga and meditation teachers on the app, you can follow them too and search specifically for the yoga classes they offer. There is an offline mode too that allows you to download classes to watch and follow when there may not be any Internet connectivity.

Asana Rebel uses yoga techniques to improve strength and flexibility.

Asana Rebel

iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Android

Subscription, from Rs620 per month

This app uses yoga techniques to improve strength and flexibility as well as focus on cardio for women to overcome the strains of everyday life. There are personalized coaches who design training programmes for everyone based on personal preferences. There will be training plans structured for each week. Apart from regular workouts and exercises, there optional programs, such as Fatburn, Fatburn II, Bikini Body and Core Strength, that you’ll be able to access. The Asana Rebel app can also plug into the Apple Health app on iOS devices for a holistic view of your daily activity routine, and has an iMessage instant messenger app add-on which lets you share your progress with friends and family.

FitStar Yoga is an app taking advantage of the combined expertise of fitness wearables giant Fitbit and yoga expert Tara Stiles.

FitStar Yoga

iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV

Premium, from Rs490 per month

This is an app taking advantage of the combined expertise of fitness wearables giant Fitbit and yoga expert Tara Stiles. Based on your progress, the skill level will get upgraded for the classes and challenges. There are multiple levels of goal-settings, such as the beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. You can pick the duration and intensity of each session, and the app will match that with how you’ve progressed thus far. Pair this with music from your library and playlists, and the customization is complete. Since this comes from the house of Fitbit, you will be able to connect the FitStar data with the Fitbit app if you use a Fitbit fitness wearable as well, and get all the activity data in one place.

Calm is one of the most interesting wellness apps you can have on your phone.

Calm

iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Android

Subscription, from Rs620 per month

This is one of the most interesting wellness apps you can have on your phone. There is meditation for beginners, intermediate and advanced users. The range of routines includes yoga, breathing exercises, relaxation, and improving the quality of sleep. You get sessions ranging from 3-25 minutes on an array of themes—including calming anxiety, managing stress, improving focus and concentration, boosting self-esteem, feeling healthier, even a type of meditation known as walking meditation. Calm has deep sleep, sleep relax and deep sleep release programs too. There are breathing exercises, and a Daily Calm programme to relax you. You will get access to the seven-day program for free, but you will have to pay for the premium subscription for the 21-day programs.

Breathe app is one of the most important elements of the Apple Watch

Breathe app

Apple Watch

Free

One of the most important elements of the Apple Watch is the ability to track your fitness. The Breathe app for the WatchOS works in two ways—it can automatically remind you to take part in breathing-exercise sessions at different times of the day, or you can open the app on the Watch and manually start a session from within the app. You get on-screen guidance on taking in a breath, holding it, and then breathing out. It will register how well you do, and negate any progress if it detects that you are distracted or too active at the time. Combined with the heart-rate sensor on the Watch, the Breathe app can pop up and suggest breathing exercises if it notices you’re too stressed or too inactive.