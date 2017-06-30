Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Resort Wear to Racerback Chair

Dress Circle

Resort Wear by Falguni Shane Peacock

More From Livemint »

A summer-garden inspired collection of body suits, swimsuits, cover-ups, maxi dresses and accessories. Designers Shane and Falguni Peacock’s resort- wear collection for The Label Life is sporty, pretty and summer-ready. At Thelabellife.com; body suit, Rs5,490, cover up Rs4,290.

Undressed by Mario Testino

Tracking titles

Undressed by Mario Testino

A heads-up to a 21 July release of a new book on the work of Mario Testino, one of the most influential fashion photographers of our time. Published by Taschen, Undressed uncovers Testino’s archive of fashion and coincides with an exhibition on Testino’s work at the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin, on till 19 November. Pre-order on Amazon.com or Taschen.com; $29.99, or Rs1,919.

Sneakers by adidas x Kvadrat

For your sole

Sneakers by adidas x Kvadrat

One of the best Danish rugmakers, Kvadrat, comes together with adidas to create this beautifully textured and embroidered version of the classic Stan Smith sneakers, coming 6 July. At www.adidas.com; price yet to be announced.

Fit gear

Yoga mat bag by Brandless

This canvas and leather bag comes with a shoulder strap and an inner zip pocket to help you lug your mat to class in style. At www.natty.in; Rs3,250.

Racerback Chair by Bent Chair

Hot seat

Racerback Chair by Bent Chair

A striking red and black cushioned seat, with one side in red velvet and the other in textured black microfibre, in addition to a sleek aerodynamic form, ensures this lounge chair will liven up your living space. At Bentchair.com; Rs26,999.

Compiled by Komal Sharma.

***

By Invitation: Vanities

An ode to things you don’t need but must have

Tunturi Balance Ball.

This week: Tunturi Balance Ball

At the behest of a concerned client, I submitted myself to a fitness test. I was told that my balance was not quite right. A few days later, I started having a pain in the knees and a spasm in my back. My general physician told me to drink lots of water and commence stretching. Two alien concepts as far as I am concerned.

A lot of people think I am fit. Nothing could be further from the truth. I just have my father’s metabolism and thus I have stayed under 62kg all my life.

Anyway, fitness soon became my life goal.

I am aware I am a creature of extremes.

So if it was fitness, it meant the whole shebang. Brisk walks, cycling, treadmills and training at the gym three days a week and training at home alongside. My two amazingly athletic sons have converted a terrace into a gym that makes the set of Star Trek Beyond look like a bumbling circus. To this I decided to add a Bulgarian Bag and a BOSU Ball.

A BOSU Balance Trainer (or BOSU ball) is a fitness training device which has an inflated rubber hemisphere attached to a rigid platform. It is also referred to as the “blue half-ball” because it looks like a stability ball cut in half.

The name is an acronym, which stands for “Both Sides Up” as a reference to the two ways in which a BOSU ball can be positioned. The device is often used for balance training. When the dome side faces up, the BOSU ball provides an unstable surface while the device remains stable. Besides improving your balance and flexibility, this little beast also sharpens your reflexes and reshapes the body.

More importantly, in my case, it is just perfect for core stabilization and neutral spine posture: key components of functional training. Mine also has straps on the sides, which makes it quite versatile.

It is also great for planks.

BOSU is a brand name that has gained popularity. Much like Xerox became shorthand for photocopying.

The brand I use is a Finnish brand called Tunturi. I use their skipping rope as well.

The wonderful thing is that it is available at www.amazon.in for Rs5,758.

By Swapan Seth , CEO, Equus