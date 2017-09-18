Ten prison escape films

Farhan Akhtar in a still from ‘Lucknow Central’.

New Delhi: Farhan Akhtar-starrer Lucknow Central, which opened to Rs2.04 crore last Friday, is based on the familiar movie trope of prison escape, a dramatic and thrilling film genre. Here are 10 other films on the same theme.

1. The Great Escape (1963): The Hollywood film is based on an escape by British Commonwealth prisoners from a German camp during World War II. Starring Steve McQueen, James Garner and Richard Attenborough, it was directed by John Sturges. The box office figures for the film are not available.

2. Papillon (1973): The historical period drama, based in French Guiana, narrates the story of two prison inmates who plot their escape from a dreadful island. Starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman, it made $53 million in box office collections in the US.

3. The Fugitive (1993): Wrongfully convicted of his wife’s murder, Harrison Ford is out to prove his innocence in the action thriller based on the television series of the same name. Directed by Andrew Davis, it made $368 million at the box office.

4. Gumrah (1993): Sanjay Dutt, a petty thief, helps singing star Sridevi escape after she’s wrongfully detained in a Hong Kong jail in a drug case. The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film earned Rs3.40 crore at the box office.

5. The Shawshank Redemption (1994): The Frank Darabont-directed film was the story of a banker sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and her lover. The Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman-starrer earned $28 million at the domestic box office.

6. Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997): The Bobby Deol suspense thriller also doubles up as a love triangle. Co-starring Kajol and Manisha Koirala, it made Rs15 crore at the box office.

7. Deewar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home (2004): A remake of The Great Escape (1963), the war film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. Directed by Milan Luthria, it made Rs13 crore at the box office.

8. Ek Hasina Thi (2004): Urmila Matondkar escapes from prison after she was conned by her lover played by Saif Ali Khan. The Sriram Raghavan-directed thriller netted Rs5.37 crore in box office collections.

9. 1971 (2007): The war film is an account of six Indian soldiers trying to escape a Pakistani prison during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal, it made Rs51 lakh at the box office.

10. Escape Plan (2013): Sylvester Stallone plays a structural engineer incarcerated in the world’s most secure and secret prison in the action thriller. Co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, it earned $137 million worldwide.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Box Office Mojo and IBOS Network