Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Leisure
Last Published: Fri, Jul 21 2017. 03 40 PM IST

Around Asia in twelve teas

From milk tea infused with duck egg yolk to a delicate tea perfumed with lotus flowers—there are as many ways of preparing a brew as there are teas

Diya Kohli
Illustrations by Jayachandran/Mint
Illustrations by Jayachandran/Mint

Latest News »

From milk tea infused with duck egg yolk to a delicate tea perfumed with lotus flowers; from a warming Kashmiri ‘chai’, which is both pink and salty, to a beverage from Kolkata that tastes different every time you try it—there are as many ways of preparing a brew as there are teas.

First Published: Fri, Jul 21 2017. 03 40 PM IST
Topics: Teas Asia Black Tea Green Tea Nun Chai

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share