Around Asia in twelve teas
From milk tea infused with duck egg yolk to a delicate tea perfumed with lotus flowers—there are as many ways of preparing a brew as there are teas
Latest News »
- Deadline for GST composition scheme extended till 16 August
- Carlyle to pick up 26% each in two SBI Card joint ventures
- US will not pay Pakistan military reimbursements this year: Pentagon
- Rs0 to Rs 3.3 trillion, the big numbers from Mukesh Ambani’s RIL AGM speech
- CAG report blames institutional failure for poor flood management
From milk tea infused with duck egg yolk to a delicate tea perfumed with lotus flowers; from a warming Kashmiri ‘chai’, which is both pink and salty, to a beverage from Kolkata that tastes different every time you try it—there are as many ways of preparing a brew as there are teas.
First Published: Fri, Jul 21 2017. 03 40 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share