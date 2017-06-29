The Mint Planner, 30 June 2017
From music and movies to dance and drama, there’s plenty to do or experience over the coming week
Latest News »
- Venky’s shares up 279% in 2017. Is cow slaughter crackdown aiding sales?
- Which country has the best beauty deals?
- ADB to invest $10 billion over five years in Indian infrastructure
- The Uber episode: Is monoculturalism the real problem?
- As bankruptcy proceedings kick off, promoters look to stay in the game
Delhi
Around town
More From Livemint »
Summer Menu at Bella Cucina
Ongoing
Le Meridien’s new Italian restaurant will serve dishes such as Butter Poached Prawns, Wild Mushroom Risotto, Prosciutto and Rocket Pasta.
7-11.45pm. Bella Cucina, Le Meridien, MG Road, Gurugram (0124-4992000). Price, Rs599 onwards.
Music
Subscribe to Our Newsletter »
The Latination
1 July
Vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, along with Bijit Bhattacharya (bass guitar), Premjit Dutta (timbales), Pradyumna Singh Manot (keyboards) and Emmanuel Simon (conga and percussion), will play while guests sample the food menu by French and Indian chefs.
9pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, B6, Safdarjung Enclave. Seating on first-come, first-served basis (41315181).
Theatre
Platform No.8
30 June
Based on stories by Ruskin Bond, this play traces the life of an orphan, Rishi, from childhood to adulthood. The play touches upon several aspects of our lives. Hindi, 1 hour.
7pm. Lok Kala Manch, Lodhi Institutional Area. Tickets, Rs100, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Around town
Californian Food Festival
Ongoing
The new restaurant offers dishes such as Mushroom Borek, Bacon Fries, Lobster Mac & Cheese.
Noon-1 am. No Vacancy Bar & Bistro, Bandra—West. Meal for two, Rs800, plus taxes. For details, call 9920838529.
Music
A Jazz Concert By Rynosax & The Soul City
1 July
Rynosax & The Soul City will perform a mix of original music as well as some of the music that has influenced them over the years. Ryan Sadri (saxophone), Andrew Kanga (drums) and Ronojit Chaliha (piano) have a contemporary urban sound and play jazz, soul and RnB.
7pm. Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737).Tickets, Rs500 and Rs750, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Film
The Sacrifice
2 July
This 1986 Swedish film directed by Andrei Tarkovsky opens with Alexander’s birthday celebration, which is spoilt initially by family intrigue, and then by the start of a nuclear war between the superpowers.
12.30pm. Matterden CFC—The Deepak, Lower Parel. Tickets, Rs100,
available on www.instamojo.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Around town
The Bohri Shahi Dawat
Till 2 July
This dinner buffet includes signature dishes like Khichda and Bohri Raan.
7.30-11.30pm. ITC Gardenia, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar (22119898). Meal for one, Rs1,950, plus taxes.
Atta Galatta On Wheels
2 July
The festival will feature dance, music and storytelling.
9.30am-7.30pm. The Arts Village, St Marks Road.
Music
Bangalore Open Air
1 July
The performers will include American death metal band Nile and Swedish black metal band Marduk.
2-10pm. Royal Orchid Resort, Yelahanka. Tickets, Rs2,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Film
Flags of Our Fathers
1 July
The library at the American Center will be screening Flags Of Our Fathers. This 2-hour, 15- minute film by Clint Eastwood is based on the story of six US servicemen who raised the flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima, during World War II.
4-6.30pm. The American Center, 38A, Jawaharlal Nehru Road (39846300). Seating on first-come, first-serve basis.
Theatre
Chitegur
30 June/2 July
The Charbak theatre group will stage Arindam Ganguly’s Chitegur. The play revolves around the theme that money can’t buy you happiness.
6.30pm (Friday), Madhusudan Mancha, Dhakuria; and 3pm (Sunday), Academy of Fine Arts, Cathedral Road. For details, call 9433042645.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Theatre
The Little Festival
Till 8 July
Two plays by The Little Theatre Group, The Garage Gang and Green Man, are on the list. So are 3 Times King (Germany) and Yao Yao (South Korea).
11am/6pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs200, available on www.explara.com
Around town
The Supper Club
30 June
Dig into a four-course French-inspired menu, with classics like French Onion Soup, millefeuille and ratatouille.
7.30pm. TTK Road, Alwarpet. Meal for one, Rs1,550 (vegetarian) and Rs1,700 (non-vegetarian), payable at www.localxo.com
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Art
Unravel The Résidence Artists
Till 10 July
Artists such as Kumari Ranjeeta, Vikram Valsala and Suchismita Sahoo are showcasing 30 watercolour/ acrylic on canvas paintings.
11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills. Price, Rs15,000 onwards.
Theatre
Mah Laqa Bai Chanda
30 June
The play acknowledges the contribution of Mah Laqa Bai Chanda, Urdu poet, singer, dancer, archer and horsewoman, to Hyderabad’s rich legacy. Hindi/Urdu, 1 hour.
7.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Sohini Sen