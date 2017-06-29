The Mint Planner, 30 June 2017

Delhi

Around town

Summer Menu at Bella Cucina

Ongoing

Le Meridien’s new Italian restaurant will serve dishes such as Butter Poached Prawns, Wild Mushroom Risotto, Prosciutto and Rocket Pasta.

7-11.45pm. Bella Cucina, Le Meridien, MG Road, Gurugram (0124-4992000). Price, Rs599 onwards.

Music

The Latination

1 July

Vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, along with Bijit Bhattacharya (bass guitar), Premjit Dutta (timbales), Pradyumna Singh Manot (keyboards) and Emmanuel Simon (conga and percussion), will play while guests sample the food menu by French and Indian chefs.

9pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, B6, Safdarjung Enclave. Seating on first-come, first-served basis (41315181).

Theatre

Platform No.8

30 June

Based on stories by Ruskin Bond, this play traces the life of an orphan, Rishi, from childhood to adulthood. The play touches upon several aspects of our lives. Hindi, 1 hour.

7pm. Lok Kala Manch, Lodhi Institutional Area. Tickets, Rs100, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen

Ryan Sadri will perform at the NCPA.

Mumbai

Around town

Californian Food Festival

Ongoing

The new restaurant offers dishes such as Mushroom Borek, Bacon Fries, Lobster Mac & Cheese.

Noon-1 am. No Vacancy Bar & Bistro, Bandra—West. Meal for two, Rs800, plus taxes. For details, call 9920838529.

Music

A Jazz Concert By Rynosax & The Soul City

1 July

Rynosax & The Soul City will perform a mix of original music as well as some of the music that has influenced them over the years. Ryan Sadri (saxophone), Andrew Kanga (drums) and Ronojit Chaliha (piano) have a contemporary urban sound and play jazz, soul and RnB.

7pm. Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737).Tickets, Rs500 and Rs750, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

The Sacrifice

2 July

This 1986 Swedish film directed by Andrei Tarkovsky opens with Alexander’s birthday celebration, which is spoilt initially by family intrigue, and then by the start of a nuclear war between the superpowers.

12.30pm. Matterden CFC—The Deepak, Lower Parel. Tickets, Rs100,

available on www.instamojo.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Swedish black metal band Marduk.

Bengaluru

Around town

The Bohri Shahi Dawat

Till 2 July

This dinner buffet includes signature dishes like Khichda and Bohri Raan.

7.30-11.30pm. ITC Gardenia, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar (22119898). Meal for one, Rs1,950, plus taxes.

Atta Galatta On Wheels

2 July

The festival will feature dance, music and storytelling.

9.30am-7.30pm. The Arts Village, St Marks Road.

Music

Bangalore Open Air

1 July

The performers will include American death metal band Nile and Swedish black metal band Marduk.

2-10pm. Royal Orchid Resort, Yelahanka. Tickets, Rs2,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Film

Flags of Our Fathers

1 July

The library at the American Center will be screening Flags Of Our Fathers. This 2-hour, 15- minute film by Clint Eastwood is based on the story of six US servicemen who raised the flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima, during World War II.

4-6.30pm. The American Center, 38A, Jawaharlal Nehru Road (39846300). Seating on first-come, first-serve basis.

Theatre

Chitegur

30 June/2 July

The Charbak theatre group will stage Arindam Ganguly’s Chitegur. The play revolves around the theme that money can’t buy you happiness.

6.30pm (Friday), Madhusudan Mancha, Dhakuria; and 3pm (Sunday), Academy of Fine Arts, Cathedral Road. For details, call 9433042645.

By Indranil Bhoumik

South Korean play ‘Yao Yao’ at The Little Festival.

Chennai

Theatre

The Little Festival

Till 8 July

Two plays by The Little Theatre Group, The Garage Gang and Green Man, are on the list. So are 3 Times King (Germany) and Yao Yao (South Korea).

11am/6pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs200, available on www.explara.com

Around town

The Supper Club

30 June

Dig into a four-course French-inspired menu, with classics like French Onion Soup, millefeuille and ratatouille.

7.30pm. TTK Road, Alwarpet. Meal for one, Rs1,550 (vegetarian) and Rs1,700 (non-vegetarian), payable at www.localxo.com

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Art

Unravel The Résidence Artists

Till 10 July

Artists such as Kumari Ranjeeta, Vikram Valsala and Suchismita Sahoo are showcasing 30 watercolour/ acrylic on canvas paintings.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills. Price, Rs15,000 onwards.

Theatre

Mah Laqa Bai Chanda

30 June

The play acknowledges the contribution of Mah Laqa Bai Chanda, Urdu poet, singer, dancer, archer and horsewoman, to Hyderabad’s rich legacy. Hindi/Urdu, 1 hour.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen