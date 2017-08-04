Tracking the football transfer window

The summer transfer window is in full flow. Most European football clubs are busy training for the new season. But behind the scenes, player agents and club executives are churning out astronomical numbers—transfer fee, weekly wages, agent fee, etc.—that can make or break some of the biggest deals this summer. Is Alexis Sanchez really looking to force a move out of Arsenal? Will Real Madrid break the bank for AS Monaco’s 18-year-old Kylian Mbappé? With an overload of footballing rumours, here are some websites and Twitter handles that can help you keep track of your favourite club’s transfer activity.

BBC.com/Sport

BBC Sport keeps it crisp and concise. The transfer section gives a daily list of completed deals. Click on the player’s name and you are redirected to the corresponding news story. Apart from a list of the players released by different clubs, there’s also a page on the latest transfer rumours doing the rounds. There is also a dedicated page listing the managerial ins and outs.

Sky Sports.com

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre is one of the best when it comes to all-round news on transfer activities. The Live! blog section gives a minute-by-minute update of the deals across the top European leagues. It comes interspersed with news items, manager interviews and expert comments from football pundits. Apart from the latest headlines from the world of football, there are separate sections to view transfer news and completed deals.

TheGuardian.com transfer window

With minimal design and clutter, The Guardian’s transfer window keeps you updated about the top leagues of England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. There’s also a club-by-club guide of all the summer transfer activity. You can sort the deals based on leagues and the price. It also provides the updated number of completed deals in the top five European leagues and the total money spent. For instance, these leagues had wrapped up 1,089 deals worth £2.87 billion (around Rs24,108 crore) as of Friday evening.

@SquawkaNews

While Squawka Football is one of the top sources for football-related data, analysis and graphics, the Squawkanews Twitter handle gives the latest transfer news from the major leagues across Europe. Their feed is updated regularly with completed transfer deals and other news stories from Squawka. With more than 100,000 followers and 55,000 tweets, this one’s a reliable source for your daily dose of transfer news.

@Sport_Witness

Its Twitter handle bio describes Sport Witness best: “Continually digging to bring you transfer sense”. Apart from aggregating football news from across the world, Sport Witness also tracks the biggest headlines and transfer updates from different newspapers. So be it a L’Equipe story on AS Monaco’s Kylian Mbappé or transfer rumours from Portugal, Sport Witness has an eye on it all. The Sport Witness Twitter handle has close to 70,000 followers.