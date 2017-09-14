The Mint Planner, 15 September 2017
Delhi
Music
Live At The Pyramid With Hypnosis
Music | Live At The Pyramid With Hypnosis
15 September
Hypnosis, a Delhi-based band, will play classic rock, funk and blues.
9pm. Monkey Bar,Vasant Kunj. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Dance | Lalit Arpan Festival 2017
21 September
This edition of Lalit Arpan Festival has been organized by Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan. Radha Anjali and Natya Mandir Dance Company will present a Bharatnatyam recital called View On The Mahabharata.
7pm, Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Around town | Breakfast @ SodaBottleOpenerWala
Ongoing
The Parsi eatery has introduced a breakfast menu including varieties of Poro (Parsi Flat Omlettes), Bohri Keema Pao and Classic Akuri.
9am-noon. SodaBottleOpenerWala, Khan Market. Price, starting Rs50.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Art
Touch Beyond The Surface
Till 28 October
This is a show by five artists, four painters and one sculptor, including Kamal Pandya, Kundan Mondal and Girjesh Kumar Singh.
11am-7pm (Sundays closed). Rukshaan Art Gallery, Bhagat Singh Marg, Fort. For details, call 9920021008.
Music
Living Traditions
21 September
This Hindustani classical music concert is curated by Shubha Mudgal. Three exponents of Hindustani music—vocalist Anuradha Kuber, sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee and sarangi Nawaz Murad Ali—will re-interpret compositions that were recorded in the early 20th century.
6pm. Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg, Fort. For details, email prerna@serendipityartstrust.org
Theatre
Peer Ghani
16 September
Based on Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, this adaptation is set in the Kashmir of the 1980s, where a boy named Peer grows up to make a name as a great storyteller. 2 hours, 20 minutes.
6.30pm. Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi (24909393). Tickets, Rs590, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Theatre
Societal Woes
15-24 September
This English comedy-drama directed by Jagdish Raja provides insight into the shenanigans of apartment living. English, 1 hour 30 minutes.
Timings vary. Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Music
The Latination
15 September
The quartet is a collaboration of French and Indian specialists of jazz and Latin music.
9pm. The BFlat Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar. Tickets, Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Around town
Aromas Of Andhra
Till 20 September
Savour Andhra cuisine through dishes like Amravathi Kodi Roast Behawadi Pacchi Mirapakaya Kodi, and Nune Vonkaya.
Noon-3pm and 7.30-11pm. The Leela Palace Bangalore, Old Airport Road (25211234). Meal for one, Rs1,200.
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Art
Sweet Life
Till 10 November
Sohrab Hura’s first solo exhibition is an insight into his personal journey. Hura uses photographs (taken over a period of 10 years), wall drawings, notes as well as sound extractions in this exhibition.
11-7pm (Sundays closed), Experimenter, 2/1 Hindustan Road (24630465).
Photography
18 Alok Rekhay
Till 20 September
Members of Kolkata-based photography group Alok Rekhay are presenting their 18th photo exhibition. Thirteen artists will display a total of 71 artworks, exploring subjects like travel, nature, creativity, in both monochrome and colour.
3-8pm, New South Gallery, Academy of Fine Arts, 2 Cathedral Road. For details, call 9433099962.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Around town
Go:Madras
16-17 September
The premium electronic music festival is back with its ninth edition and will feature some of the best electronic music artists, including Tuhin Mehta (India), Kliment (Bulgaria), Henning Richter (Germany) and 5Volts (India).
12pm. Confluence Banquets and Resorts, Mahabalipuram. Tickets, Rs2,065, Rs3,245, Rs4,130 and Rs6,490, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Music
Lorenzo Naccarato Trio
15 September
The French Jazz band elaborates on the concept of kinematic jazz, in that the notion of movement lies at the heart of its musical exploration.
7:30pm. Phoenix Market City, Velachery Main Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Art
Folk Rhythms
Till 30 September
Govindarajan presents 20 artworks created in mixed media on the theme of folk rhythms. The series represents various musical rhythms through mythology and folklore.
10am-6pm. Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road (24462435).
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Around town
Cosplay Workshop
17 September
Hyderabad Cosplayers Club and cosplay expert Sameer Bundela will conduct this workshop ahead of the Hyderabad Comicon (14-15 October).
1pm. Heart Cup Coffee, Road Number 45, Jubilee Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Art
Healing
Till 9 October
In the exhibit, Korean artist Jeong Ja Seo focuses on the expressive potential of large canvases. The artworks are done in acrylic on canvas.
11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Plot Number 468, Road Number 10, Banjara Hills. Price, Rs1.9-2.5 lakh.
By Sohini Sen
