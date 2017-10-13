Diwali special: Let there be light

Lollipop by Boris Klimek for Lasvit

Czech company Lasvit is best known for its exquisite glassworks and light installations. In collaboration with Slovakian designer Boris Klimek, Lasvit launched these playful drop lights at Salone del Mobile, the international design trade show in Milan, earlier this year.

Made-to-order from Vis à vis India, DLF Chattarpur Farms, New Delhi; priced from $2,200-6,900 (Rs1.4 lakh-4.5 lakh).

Yanzi by Neri&Hu for Artemide.

Yanzi by Neri&Hu for Artemide

Birds perched precariously on brushed brass branches, or perhaps scaffolding in an urban city setting—that’s the composition of the latest design from Neri&Hu, an architectural practice based in Shanghai and London. The family of lights includes suspension, floor and table lamps, and is produced by designer light manufacturer Artemide.

Pre-order on Artemide.com; price on request.

Overlay & Underlay by Paul Matter and Kallol Datta.

Overlay & Underlay by Paul Matter and Kallol Datta.

Overlay & Underlay by Paul Matter and Kallol Datta

Earlier this year, fashion designer Kallol Datta collaborated with lighting designer Nikhil Paul, to create Overlay & Underlay. Comprising four variations of ceiling pendants and floor lamps, they capture the rippling effect of fabric in metal. These limited-edition, made-to-order lights are represented by the Carwan Gallery in Beirut and Milan. In India, they are on view at the Paul Matter studio in New Delhi.

Write to info@paulmatter.com; price on request.

Terra by Apical Reform.

Terra by Apical Reform

Designers Amrish Patel and Darshan Soni’s work lies in the area of functional art. With Terra, a wall-mounted light installation made of metal and wood, the designers take a cue from the terrain, and the orbit of the moon around Earth.

On Apicalreform.com; made to order only; Rs2.3 lakh.

Calicut Lamp pendant by Ipse Ipsa Ipsum .

Calicut Lamp pendant by Ipse Ipsa Ipsum

Singapore-based design studio Ipse Ipsa Ipsum, in collaboration with designer Nathan Yong, took inspiration from the dome of Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi to create this pendant light. The dome, available in brass, black nickel and black marble, is attached by a marble collar, and reflects and absorbs the light which is dispersed by a suspended ball underneath.



On ipseipsaipsum.com; price $495.

Sufi Dancer by Bombay Atelier.

Sufi Dancer by Bombay Atelier

The spinning of a Sufi dancer is captured in this lamp. Designed by Farzin Adenwalla of Bombay Atelier, in collaboration with fashion designer Aaliya Chikte, this chandelier uses 3D-generated computer models based on the motion of spinning at several speeds in order to emulate the movements of the dancer’s body and the drape. Made with a Spandex net fabric, the drape-shade is hand-stitched, and the light source sits as a halo within the installation, creating a soft, diffused light.

On Bombayatelier.com; starting from Rs1.5 lakh.

Marble bulbs by Rooshad Shroff.

Marble bulbs by Rooshad Shroff

Mumbai-based architect and designer Rooshad Shroff has hollowed out bulbs from blocks of white Makrana marble—these were hand-carved by artisans from Jaipur. Each bulb has a distinct carving pattern through which light transmits variably.

Write to info@rooshadshroff.com; Rs48,000 each.

Verticale by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Flos.

Verticale by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Flos

Verticale is a set of modular suspension lights that was launched in April at the Salone del Mobile in Milan. Blown glass cylinders set within aluminium cases finished in gold and bronze, Verticale emits a soft glow. The heights and combinations can be customized.

On Flos.com; price on request.

Luce Naga by Matteo Cibic for Scarlet Splendour.

Luce Naga by Matteo Cibic for Scarlet Splendour

A sinuous form in gold, topped with hand-blown bulbs, this playful piece is in line with the aesthetic of whimsical luxury that Scarlet Splendour has come to represent. The Kolkata-based studio works in collaboration with Italian designer Matteo Cibic.

On Scarletsplendour.com; price on request.