Review: adidas PureBoost DPR

Footwear for fitness activities differs with the routine. Those who run regularly want something designed specifically for runners—with, for instance, a sock-like snug fit, great grip, and constant feedback from the running surface. Then there is footwear better suited for training in gyms; here, the main requirements would be a comfortable midsole, good cushioning around the foot, flexibility and nimbleness.

In contrast, the adidas PureBoost DPR shoe comes across as an all-rounder.

It looks conventional in design, unlike the sock-like design that many running shoes have adopted of late. It also has a rather sophisticated look, in grey, with some colour accents on the outsole. There is a single-piece upper knit that feels quite durable and offers good ventilation. The materials feel high-quality. For those who like the traditional touch, the detached tongue design stands out at a time when most fitness footwear has a more sewn-up Burrito tongue design. The midsole between your feet and the surface you are walking on is quite thick, in keeping with what more conventional users prefer.

The PureBoost DPR has a wide forefoot area, but the mid-foot area narrows a bit for a more-than-usual snug fit. However, it does not feel uncomfortable. Support is adequate, and at no point will you feel that the foot is being smothered. What’s more, the snug fit ensures that your foot doesn’t move inside the shoe during exercise. It can actually take a few days to get used to the comfort this shoe offers.

There is a generous amount of cushioning—adidas uses a foam material known as Boost—and it is one of the most comfortable neutral fitness shoes you can buy right now. What enhances comfort is the additional support for the Achilles area, and a very comfortable midsole that offers a good amount of cushioning. The Pureboost DPR has an 8mm heel-to-toe drop, which is in the range of what most fitness-centric footwear offer.

Weighing upwards of 255g (size 9), these are not the lightest shoes around, however. Nevertheless, the heel-to-toe movement transitions are smooth while training, running or jogging. The Stretchweb adaptive outsole pattern offers a rather unique tread design, and flexes to match the way your foot lands on the ground for extra traction.

The generous amount of grip makes it ideal for use on a variety of surfaces—adidas has actually pitched this for urban running, a concept that is steadily becoming popular. There is a good amount of feedback from the surface you are running on, so you will know exactly what your feet are doing during running or training, though the comfortable cushioning does absorb some of the details and feedback. The midsole is responsive, instantly releasing the energy that is captured during every foot landing to help you maintain momentum.

The adidas PureBoost DPR can be used for a variety of purposes, including running and training. The uncomplicated design and the excellent comfort that it offers make it usable even for non-fitness activities. Minimalism is perhaps its strongest point, be it with the colour options, design or comfort.

A good pair to have in the footwear cabinet.