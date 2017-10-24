Emporio Armani Connected review: A hybrid watch that exudes sophistication

The 43mm Emporio Armani Connected hybrid watch is a design that exudes sophistication.

Emporio Armani Connected

Rs20,995

A typical Android smartwatch is both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that it can be the second screen for your phone—for notifications, apps, fitness tracking and more. The flip side is that most smartwatches (for instance, Android Wear watches) are occasionally overwhelming to use, tend to offer a cluttered user experience and really bad battery life. A hybrid smartwatch, which also looks like a conventional chronograph, performs the perfect balancing act.

What you get with the 43mm Emporio Armani Connected hybrid watch is a design that exudes sophistication. The EA Connected’s stainless-steel dial isn’t too large or too thick around the wrist and the leather strap has a premium feel. It is a perfectly versatile smartwatch to wear to work, for an evening out with friends or a dinner date. The EA logo sits in place of the “12” on the dial.

Once you’ve stopped admiring the look, you may want to pull out your smartphone, download the free Armani Connected app (free on Android and iOS) and pair the watch. The app allows you to select individual apps, and notifications for just those will then be relayed to the watch—calls, alarms, messages, Facebook, WhatsApp, even calendar prompts. It is not the most detailed app in terms of personalization, but does just about enough to let you manage critical features.

There can be no smart wearable in this day and age that does not do fitness tracking as well. The EA Connected watch will track your steps, calculate the calories burnt and even track sleep—however, we aren’t really sure if you would be comfortable wearing it to bed. All the data it compiles can be accessed via the app on the phone. Tracking accuracy is well within the range of what most other fitness wearables offer, except that the watch does not have a heart-rate sensor.

Battery life is, perhaps, the reason a hybrid smartwatch will become the genuine smartwatch experience for many users. The Emporio Armani watch’s battery should last as long as six months (it uses the CR2430 battery).

Anyone who wants a smartwatch may be turned off by the complexity and poor battery life that Android Wear smartwatches are constantly plagued with. So the Emporio Armani Connected, a hybrid that balances convention with modernity, may be the ideal blend of usability, looks and utility.