International Day of Happiness: India’s diversity makes its millennials happy

According to the recently released World Happiness Survey 2018, “Happiness can change, and does change, according to the quality of the society in which people live.” India which ranks 133 out of 156 countries in this report is a nation which will by year 2020 become the youngest country. In order to understand what is it about India and its society that brings joy to its people, on this International Day of Happiness, we asked a few millennials what makes them happy about the country and why. Our diversity is the source of happiness for many.

“While the world struggles to figure out how to address climate change and reduce consumerism, I’m optimistic when I look at our adivasi communities. The 105 million indigenous peoples of India are the best examples of sustainability, low resource consumption and living in unison with nature and wildlife. We have so much to learn from them.”

—Ankush Vengurlekar, 35, curator, Adivasi Lives Matter

“I am happy to see that India is now opening up to the idea of crowd-funding. It’s wonderful to see people wanting to help people that they don’t know and believing in the power of the crowd.”

—Varun Sheth, 30, CEO, Ketta, a crowdfunding platform

“Travelling within India makes me the happiest. Trying different foods and really immersing myself in different cultures makes me feel like I have so much more to see and do in my country.”

—Pooja Dhingra, 31, founder CEO, Le 15 Patisserie, Mumbai

“The way India has developed over the last few years makes me happy especially since I see young entrepreneurs working in innovative ways to protect the environment. Though, as a sportsperson and runner, I think the system is not anything to be proud of, but we are improving slowly.”

—Ramesh Dhami, 24, co-founder and director, GreenSole and a runner

“One of the most fascinating things about India is the diversity among its people. It makes me happy to see that despite the diverse ideals and backgrounds, India manages to function as a single unit.”

—Azhar Iqubal, 25, CEO and co-founder, Inshorts Medialabs Pvt. Ltd

“Contentment and ambition both co-exist here. Faith is the umbilical cord that binds me to my mantras, and fuels my happiness. Everything works out in the end. If it hasn’t worked out yet, then it’s not the end. Picture abhi baki hain!”

— Khyati Mashru, 31, founder and chief financial coach, Plantrich Consultancy LLP

“I look for happiness in moments, places, people, myself. The binding power of food in this county makes me happy—the momos here, the idlis there. Even if the person making it doesn’t speak your language, the love with which they feed you is the same. All the places I’ve been to in this county have left a little bit of them in me.”

—Shweta Tripathi, 32, actor

“India makes me immensely happy because the way its people fit in together, overcoming their differences, challenges and the immense potential that working at the grassroots and connecting to the Internet and each other holds.”

—Shubh Bansal, 28, co-founder and chief of marketing and growth, Truebil.