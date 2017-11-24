Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Half N’ Half chair to Q 1000 Grill

Hot Seat: Half N’ Half chair by Qrator

Designed by Kolkata-based sculptor Chandan Bhandari, this brass and wood chair in a Mediterranean blue tone is a fun, quirky addition to a room. At Qrator.co.in; Rs62,000.

The Atlas Of Beauty by Mihaela Noroc

Author and photographer Mihaela Noroc has travelled extensively since 2013, celebrating women from across the world. The book has portraits of 500 women from more than 50 countries, along with their personal stories. At Amazon.in; Rs1,460.

A three-day exhibition, Nayaab, celebrates Indian weaves, textures and use of natural dyes. Curated by Rupa Sood and Sharan Apparao, it features works of Ritu Kumar, Akaaro, Pero, Kora, Divyam Mehta, Eka and Shaw Brothers, among others. This kaftan by Swati Kalsi is done in Sujani embroidery. At The Lodhi, New Delhi,till 25 November;Rs11,000 onwards.

As winter approaches, this portable covered grill with a porcelain-enamelled, cast-iron cooking grate might be a good idea. The American company opened a new store in Delhi early this month. At Weberindia.com; Rs19,995.

Inspired by the iconic Fendi bag, this eyewear collection for Resort 2018 comes in classic square, cat-eye and butterfly shapes, in tones of burgundy, brown, green and black. At Fendi, DLF Emporio,

New Delhi; Rs22,900.

Compiled by Komal Sharma

By Invitation: Vanities

An ode to things you don’t need but must have

This week: Üllo Wine Purifier

Üllo Wine Purifier.

There is a school of thought that believes that it is the sulfites in wine that flare the hammers in your head the next morning. Students of this school are called philistines. Sulfites are to wine what gluten is to food. Sulfites are added to slow down the oxidation and keep the bacteria on a leash.

The wretches behind the headaches are two terrible sods: histamine and tyramine. Both raise your blood pressure, which then causes the headaches. But sulfites do have their flaws. One of which is that they are terrible for asthmatic tipplers. They also mute the delicate nuances of the wine. And play strange mind games with the character of the wine.

There are cheap ways of getting rid of these sulfites. Some people add a few drops of hydrogen peroxide to the wine. There are also some ghastly sprays that you can use.

No such vulgarity for us.

To evict sulfites, employ the services of a charming contraption called the Üllo Wine Purifier. It is a device dripping with dignity. It is a wine purifier that restores the natural taste of the wine with Selective Sulfite Capture filter technology. Its proprietary polymer technology filters away free sulfites and the bitter taste and allows the other compounds in the wine to have their right of way, so to speak. The sulfites themselves are reduced to a more naturally occurring level. The purifier has an aerator that you can switch on and off as you please, depending upon the wine. The filters are made of paper. Be sure to order extra filters—one filter is just good for one bottle of wine.

There is also a base on which you can place the Üllo to take care of the drips. Plus, it comes with a travel bag so you can carry it with you. So if you are into wine, invest in Üllo.

(Üllo Wine Purifiers are available on Amazon.com for $79.99, or around Rs5,200.)

Swapan Seth is CEO, Equus.