From pottery to painting

Are you looking to de-stress? Do you want to work with your hands? Here are some workshops that you can try out this weekend.

Mandala Painting

If colouring a mandala can help relieve stress, imagine how relaxing it would be to choose your own design, learn how to create it and colour it at your own pace? You can do all this at a mandala painting workshop being organized by art company BrushPlay this weekend.

“Mandala creation is largely looked at as therapeutic and calming, and can be seen in ancient Buddhist, Tibetan and Hindu culture. In this workshop, we will use dot paintings to create a mandala. We will let each of the participants decide what kind and what colour their mandala should be,” says Reshma (she uses only her first name), who will be conducting the workshop.

The Mandala Art Workshop will be held on 11 June, 10.30am-1pm, at Dyu Art Cafe, Koramangala, 5th Block (9611361664). Fees, Rs1,500, payable at www.eventshigh.com

Terracotta Coiling

“Historical and archaeological finds have shown that men from long ago had learnt to mould clay and use it. But then, with the use of plastic, we stopped using earthen utensils,” says Pratibha Gupta Arya, who will be conducting a terracotta workshop this weekend.

There are various methods of moulding clay—coiling, pinching, slab work and wheel. This workshop will teach participants coiling—how to roll clay into coils and shape it into bowls, plates, or wheels. The finished product, air-dried over two-three days, can be painted or left as it is for the earthen look.

The Terracotta Coiling Workshop will be held on 11 June, 10am-1pm, at Bloom & Grow, Koramangala, 6th Block (7259280949). Fees, Rs1,000, payable at www.eventshigh.com

Art classes in session in Bengaluru.

Food Sketching

“Trying to go analogue in this digital world is not easy, but it can actually let you enjoy your surroundings more. We have already done workshops on monuments, etc., but food is a big part of people experiencing travel. And we will teach them to be more aware of their surroundings in this food-sketching workshop,” explains Meghana Biwalkar, founder of The Travel of Art, the group behind the workshop.

The workshop aims to teach participants the basics of sketching a plate of food and enable them to compose their food pictures better—be it the environment in a café, or the way people are eating, etc. The final sketch will be coloured, with watercolours being provided by the organizers.

The Food Sketching Workshop will be held on 10 June, 4-6pm, at Dialogues, 4th Block, Koramangala (9811974842). Fees, Rs1,600, payable at www.eventshigh.com