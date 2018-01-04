The Mint Planner, 5 January 2018

Delhi

Music | Udaipur World Music Festival Prelude

5 January/8 January

The prelude to the third edition of the Udaipur World Music Festival will feature Carnatic music by Sudha Raghuraman, Sufi notes by Mir Mukhtiyar Ali, and more.

6.30pm. India International Centre, 40, Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Art | Home In The City

9-27 January

This photo exhibition by Sooni Taraporevala has been curated by Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi. The exhibition will follow Taraporevala’s snapshots of life in Mumbai from 1977 till 2017. There will be around 80 black and white photographs on display.

11am-7pm. Vadehra Art Gallery, D-42, Defence Colony.

Transition Zone

Till 18 January

Five Korean artists are displaying works on the theme of transition, using a variety of unconventional materials such as mirrors, wood and turmeric powder.

9am-6pm. Korean Cultural Centre, Lajpat Nagar-IV.

By Sohini Sen

Pianist Anurag Naidu, part of the Blue Note Quartet, will perform at the NCPA.

Mumbai

Around Town | Reading & Conversation

6 January

The Poetry Club, Mumbai, and G5A bring two Haiku poets to read and talk about this form of poetry. Irish poet Gabriel Rosenstock and Indian poet Rochelle Potkar will be in conversation, along with local poets

6pm. G5A, Laxmi Mills Estate, off Dr E Moses Road, Shakti Mills Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Music | Blue Note Quartet

6 January

The Blue Note Quartet, comprising Shirish Malhotra on tenor saxophone, Anurag Naidu on piano, D. Wood on acoustic bass and Saurav Ghosh on drums, will play well-known saxophone numbers.

7pm. Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point, Colaba. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre | Stage to Screen

6-7 January

Stage to Screen will showcase a curated collection of award-winning films adapted from famous plays. In the first week, Elia Kazan’s A Streetcar Named Desire and Akira Kurosawa’s Throne Of Blood will be screened.

7pm. Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation. Tickets, Rs250 available on Instamojo.com.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Dig into some Strawberry Macaroon Tarts at Very Berry—Handcrafted Desserts.

Bengaluru

Around Town | The Good Loom

5-6 January

From Banarasi saris to Chanderi silks and Mangalgiri cottons to Lambani saris, this two-day exhibition by GoCoop is showcasing handmade products. You can also shop for shirts and home furnishings.

10am-8pm. Taj Vivanta, MG Road. Prices, Rs3,000-20,000.

Very Berry—Handcrafted Desserts

Till 31 January

Choose from a range of desserts infused with fresh strawberries blended with complementing flavours and textures ranging from champagne to red roses.

Noon-10pm. The Cake Shop, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru, Old Airport Road. Price, starting from Rs395.

Music | Malabi Tropical

6 January

Balkan music merges with original gypsy melodies and Latin rhythms with this high-energy fusion band hailing from Israel.

9pm. The bFLAT Bar, 776, 2nd floor, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs590, available on Bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Around Town | Winter Flower Show—2018

Till 7 January

You can view chrysanthemums, roses, dahlias, gladioli, marigolds and more at the Winter Flower Show, organized by the Agri-Horticultural Society of India . There will also be a flower arrangement competition.

7am-7pm. 1, Alipore Road (24793580).

Music | Concert at Park Street Cemetery

6 January

The Christian Burial Board is organizing a concert at the historic Park Street cemetery. The programme, with a string quartet and pianist, will consist of works by 17th and 18th century composers. There will be performances by Prosanto Dutt, Joseph Rozario and others.

3-4.30pm. Park Street cemetery. Tickets, Rs20.

By Indranil Bhoumik

The Marghazi Village Festival.

Chennai

Dance | Marghazi Village Festival

Till 28 January

The Marghazi Village Festival is showcasing folk art forms through the month.

10am-6pm (Tuesdays closed). DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road (24462435). Tickets, Rs50 and Rs100.

Theatre | Dance Like A Man

7 January

A dying art form serves as the backdrop for Mahesh Dattani’s Dance Like A Man, the story of a man trapped by circumstances and a woman caught between ambition and family. The play is directed by Vikram S. Vaidya.

4pm/7pm. Edouard Michelin Auditorium, Alliance Française, College Road, Nungambakkam. Tickets, Rs250, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Around Town | Trip to the Nataraja Temple

7 January

Apparao Galleries Outreach is organizing a destination lecture and day trip to the Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram. Conducted by architect Madhusudhan Kalaichelvan, the trip is open to people aged 18 and above.

5am. Apparao Galleries, Wallace Gardens, Nungambakkam. Price Rs6,200, plus tax. For details, call 9841022477.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Around Town | 2018 Krishnakriti festival

Till 7 January

The 15th anniversary of this art and cultural festival is themed on maps and cartography. It includes exhibitions, film, dance and storytelling.

5.30pm onwards. Kalakriti Gallery & The Gallery Café. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Music | SOTA Music Festival

4 January/6 January

Artists such as Molly Carr, Oded Hadar, Alessandro Deljavan and Daniela Cammarano will perform pieces composed by Beethoven and Frederic Chopin.

7pm. The Westin Mindspace, Hitec City, Madhapur. Tickets, Rs1,500, Rs2,500 and Rs5,000, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Sohini Sen