Bid adieu to the year with good food

As the year comes to a close, we select some of the best spreads on offer for you.

Delhi

The 365th meal

For the last meal of the year, head over for a set meal to Guppy restaurant. On offer are seaweed daikon salad, grilled tofu steak, slow-braised pork belly, tuna-avocado poke, a selection of mini desserts, and more.

7pm. Guppy, 28, Main Market, Lodhi Colony (24690005). Meal for one, Rs2,425 and Rs2,599 (with wine), all inclusive, for a six-course meal.

New Year’s Eve at Taj

Wasabi by Morimoto promises a spectacular end to 2017 with its delectable à la carte menu, which includes delicacies like asparagus tempura, Black Rice California Roll, Black Cod Miso, Yaki Soba and Chilean sea bass. Meanwhile, Varq will serve a five-course meal with dishes such as Banarasi Baigun Bharta Tart, Khurmani Ke Kebab, chicken ghee roast, etc.

7.30pm. Taj Mahal Hotel, No.1, Mansingh Road (66566162). Meal for one, Rs5,000, plus taxes.

Guppy’s signature pork belly.

Bengaluru

Roaring 20.18

The pan-Asian restaurant and bar will have a set menu of signature dishes such as Robatayaki Grill, with a choice of veggies, seafood and meats, sushi platters, desserts and cocktails.

8pm. 1Q1 Kitchen & Bar, Express building, Queen’s Road (9036595100). Meal for two, Rs6,000, plus taxes.

New Year’s Eve

Sip on spiked drinks like hot bourbon chocolate while you dig into season specials such as Fagottini (little bundles) of leeks, Ceps (a mushroom variety) and truffle, Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf and Strawberry Macaron with fresh strawberries.

8pm. Café Felix, 1, MG Mall, MG Road (22086644). Meal for one, Rs3,000, plus taxes, for unlimited food and alcohol.

Tuna-avocado poke.

Mumbai

Shimmer at Shiro

This pan-Asian restaurant is gearing up to host a New Year bash on the theme of shimmer, which means you should wear your glamorous blingy clothes. Party-goers can relish dishes like Vietnamese spring roll, prawns in hot sauce and Veg Massaman Curry (a Thai preparation), among many others.

9pm. Shiro, Wadia International Center, Worli (66511207). Meal for one, Rs4,500; meal for a couple, Rs9,000, plus taxes.

Cincin

Enjoy fresh hand-rolled pastas and cicchettis (snacks). There will also be a complimentary glass of Chandon Brut at the stroke of midnight.With 38 wines on offer, from sparkling wines, and rose to white wines and reds, this could be the New Year’s Eve dinner you are looking for. It also features a wine wall along with a wine table so you can select the one you like the most.

8pm. Cincin, Raheja Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex (69956666). Meal for one, Rs2,000, plus taxes.

Chennai

Bubbly Bling Brunch

Usher in the New Year with a super bubbly brunch featuring a lavish spread with live stations of Asian, Indian, Middle- Eastern and Continental cuisines from the best of their chef specials. The specially curated food menu by chef Syafrulsyah includes Lamb Massaman curry, Kasoori Machchi Masala and Banana Mascarpone Cheese Tarts.

12.30pm. The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt, Velachery Road (71771655). Meal for one, R2,295, plus taxes.