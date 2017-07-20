Rhythm and melody while you dine

Music can calm a stressed soul, or lend cheer to a gloomy day. This week, we look at a few musical events that are being hosted by restaurant and cafés in some cities.

Delhi/NCR

The contemporary Japanese Nagai Restaurant and Cocktail Bar will host Delhi-based indie singer and songwriter Angad Katari, along with pianist Birraj Taneja and drummer Akhil Kumar. Katari will be playing some original compositions that have an acoustic feel. The 90-minute gig, which will also have covers, will mostly be a blend of indie pop, country, rock, alternative and blues.

“I prefer to keep the arrangement of my songs as simple and catchy as I can get them to be. But I am choosing a lot of different genres—from John Mayer to Frank Sinatra, from Guns N’ Roses to Nat King Cole—though there is no surety about what the audience will like,” says Katari.

The Art Of Music event will be held on 21 July, 9pm onwards, at Nagai Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram (09958022300).

Mumbai

Navi Mumbai-based alternative/hard rock band Blame the Herb will pay tribute to Chris Cornell at the Hard Rock Café on Thursday. Cornell, former lead vocalist for rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, died on 18May.

“Cornell’s music has been an inspiration and our band’s music has similar sounds of alternative rock. Also, we have connected with attendees on Facebook and a lot of Cornell songs have been requested by them as well,” says vocalist Ajay Nayak.

Nayak will be joined by Saurav Dutta on drums, Akash Munshettiwar on guitars and Sourabh Khade on bass. Along with Cornell’s songs, they will also play crowd favourites such as Dani California (by Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Animal (by Pearl Jam).

Blame the Herb will perform on 27 July, 8.30pm onwards, at Hard Rock Café, Sharyans Audeu, Andheri (West). Tickets, Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Angad Katari.

Bengaluru

If world music excites you, AyamAtma, a collaboration between Indian and Austrian artists, will be something to look out for. Muthu Kumar on tabla and percussions, and Aman Mahajan on piano, will be joined by Austrian artists Patrick Dunst on saxophone, bass clarinet and duduk (an Armenian woodwind flute), and Grilli Pollheimer on drums and percussion. They will play original compositions as well as covers such as Lotus Feet (by Shakthi) and 17th Cross (by Charlie Mariano).

“It can be a bit challenging rhythmically, since there are two different percussion instruments. So, we first create a rhythm pattern and then design a tune according to it. But I am confident the audience will enjoy the collaboration,” says Kumar.

AyamAtma will perform on 21 July, 9pm onwards, at BFlat, Indiranagar (41739250).