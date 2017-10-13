Diwali Special: Bring out the sparklers

Ribbon Large Hoop Earrings by Manifest Design.

Ribbon Large Hoop Earrings by Manifest Design

With ribbons made of brass and handcrafted into large hoops, these earrings are quintessential evening wear. Available in sterling silver or 18-carat gold plating.

On Manifestdesign.in; Rs2,200 for silver, and Rs2,500 for gold-plated, earrings.

Bombay Deco Black Resin Mirror Ring

Bombay Deco Black Resin Mirror Ring

The Bombay Deco collection by Isharya, the designer jewellery house, pays homage to the art deco and jazz era of Mumbai of the 1930s. Pieces in the collection are made with hand-cut polki mirrors, resin and rose gold-plated brass. This ring in translucent black resin, available in three sizes, is handcrafted.

On Isharya.com; Rs3,480.

Gold Matte Fan Earrings by The Label Life

Gold Matte Fan Earrings by The Label Life

Crafted in nickel-free metal, the unconventional silhouette of these matte gold finish earrings stands out.

On Thelabellife.com; Rs2,290.

Rihanna Loves Chopard Necklace

Rihanna Loves Chopard Necklace

The two things that stand out are the minimalist geometric shape and sharp, clean lines. The Rihanna Loves Chopard Necklace, part of a collaboration between Swiss watch and jewellery maker Chopard and singer Rihanna, is made from 18- carat rose gold. Its rectangular motifs link rose-gold cubes with solid ceramic blocks in a jungle-green colour that was selected by Rihanna herself.

On Chopard.com; Rs2.4 lakh.

Fuse Chandelier Earrings by Studio Metallurgy

Fuse Chandelier Earrings by Studio Metallurgy

Delhi-based Studio Metallurgy draws inspiration from industrial design; its pieces are minimal and made in brass, which founder Advaeita Mathur says is the most beautiful metal. “ It shines like liquid gold when polished and ages gracefully into a dull patina over time, in sync with the ‘industrial’ look and feel,” she says. The Fuse Chandelier earrings are made of lacquer-plated brass shaped like chandeliers and electrical fuses.

On Studiometallurgy.com; Rs3,500.

Lil Wave by Studio Kassa

Lil Wave by Studio Kassa

Jaipur-based Studio Kassa’s One Of A Kind jewellery collection draws inspiration from biomorphism (the natural pattern of flora and fauna). These handcrafted pieces have been upcycled from waste brass pipes. We like the Lil Wave in particular. Available in copper and silver colours.

On Studiokassa.com; Rs3,000.

Tiger’s Eye Brown Leather Double Bracelet Set by Simon Carter

Tiger’s Eye Brown Leather Double Bracelet Set by Simon Carter

This double bracelet for men is a set of two contrasting pieces—a braided brown-leather bracelet and mini tiger’s eye beads with a mini metal skull.

On Thecollective.in; Rs4,800.

Swallowtail Couture Brooch by Outhouse

Swallowtail Couture Brooch by Outhouse

Intricacy and craftsmanship make this brooch from the Outhouse stable stand out. Sisters Kaabia and Sasha Grewal started Outhouse five years ago and their inspiration comes from a range of things. This brooch, crafted in gold-plated, nickel-free metal and stones, for example, gets its inspiration from a butterfly.

On Outhouse-jewellery.com; Rs20,500.

Multicoloured Round Sterling Silver Cufflinks by Tateossian

Multicoloured Round Sterling Silver Cufflinks by Tateossian

Add colour to your formal wear with these vibrant cufflinks. Multicoloured semi-precious stones are assembled to create a vivid pattern before they are set and polished by hand.

On Thecollective.in; Rs32,000.

Karl Signature Cuff in collaboration with Swarovski

Karl Signature Cuff in collaboration with Swarovski

Designer Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous fashion house collaborated with crystal maker Swarovski earlier this year in a fashion jewellery tie-up launched at the BaselWorld watch fair. This cuff, which loops around the wrist with Lagerfeld’s signature motif, is finished in a gunmetal tone and Swarovski jet hematite crystals.

On Karl.com; $215 (around Rs14,000).

Compiled by Pradip Kumar Saha