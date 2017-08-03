The Mint Planner, 4 August 2017
Delhi
Dance
Talaash-e-Haq
4 August
Jayashree Acharya of Rasik Performing Arts will give a Kathak performance, using music and poetry.
7pm. Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Theatre
Shaadi Kara Do Baba
5-6 August
Scripted and directed by Ashique Hussain, this comedy is about a man who wants to get married.He is wise, has a good job, and even knows salsa. There is just one problem: He is bald.
6pm (Saturday) and 8pm (Sunday). Alliance Française, 72, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tickets, Rs350 and Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Music
International Blues Day
5 August
Formed in 2015 by guitarist Pranai Gurung and vocalist Kapil Chetri, BLU will perform their own music at this event. They primarily play country/delta blues and reworked standard blues and also features Sentinrenla Lucia (vocals), Rainer Pusch (saxophone) and Arjun Desai (trumpet).
9pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, B-6, Safdarjung Enclave Market. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Film
Roman Holiday
6 August
This 1953 movie features Audrey Hepburn as Princess Anne, who is bored with royal protocol. Things change when she meets an American journalist.
12.30pm. Matterden CFC, The Deepak, 38, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs125, available on www.instamojo.com.
Theatre
Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav
5- 9August
The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will stage plays like Sadanand Deshmukh’s Hey Ram, which showcases the Bohada festival in Nashik at the time of Ramnavami, and Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Party, about the shallowness of city activists.
Timings vary. NCPA, Nariman Point (66223724). Tickets, Rs354 available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Music
Mame Khan’s Rock ‘N’ Roots Project
5 August
This Rajasthani folk-Sufi singer will take his audience on a musical journey that spans genres and gives Rajasthani folk music a modern twist. Bengaluru-based band Peepal Tree will be playing an early set.
8pm. blueFROG Bengaluru, Church Street. Tickets, Rs249, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Around town
Malaysian Gastronomical Delights
5-13 August
At this food and cultural festival, diners can enjoy traditional Malaysian dance performances as they feast on dishes such as Ayam Percik (barbecue chicken), Kambing Masak Kurma (Malaysian curry lamb), Satay Ayam (chicken satay) and Rojak Buah (fruit salad).
Noon-3.30pm/7-11pm. b Café, Shangri-La Hotel, Palace Road. Meal for one, Rs1,250 (lunch) and Rs1,600 (dinner).
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Theatre
Maimonsingha Geetika
6 August
Naye Natua will stage Maimonsingha Geetika, a musical drama directed by Goutam Halder. Bengali. 2 hours, 30 minutes.
3pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road. For details, call 9088333128.
Around town
Sangeet Sandhya
4 August
Debarati Mitra will sing Rabindrasangeet while the dance drama, Nritye Shashtro Chitte Robi, will be performed by Anushree Banerjee and her group in Manipuri, Kathak and Bharatnatyam style.
6pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Theatre
Romeo And Jeanette
4-6 August
Romeo And Jeannette is about two people who meet by fate and how they defy all rationality to embrace their fate with honesty.
3pm/7pm. Alliance Française, College Road, Nungambakkam. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Music
Mozart
10 August
Conducted by Bernard Wacheux from France, the Madras Chamber Orchestra will be performing music created by Mozart.
6.30pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on www.eventjini.com
Around town
Sangam
4 August
Visual artist Bakula Nayak takes you on a journey of discovery of Sangam poetry through an exhibition of 30 mixed-media paintings. And Sushma Somasekharan will be performing too, bringing the poetry alive through Carnatic music.
6.30pm. The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah. Price, Rs15,000-60,000.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Film
L’enfant (The Child)
9 August
Directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne, this Belgian movie follows a privileged teenager and her boyfriend who find a new way to make quick money. French. 1 hour, 33 minutes.
7.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Dance
Jhankar: The Ballad Of Sree Rama
4 August
Dancer Momm Ganguly and her troupe will perform Mohiniattam to songs by Anup Jalota in a modern-day tribute to the values of Rama.
7pm. Ravindra Bharathi, Saifabad. Tickets, Rs354, Rs590 and Rs1,180, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Sohini Sen