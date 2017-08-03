The Mint Planner, 4 August 2017

Dancer Jayashree Acharya.

Delhi

Dance

Talaash-e-Haq

4 August

Jayashree Acharya of Rasik Performing Arts will give a Kathak performance, using music and poetry.

7pm. Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Shaadi Kara Do Baba

5-6 August

Scripted and directed by Ashique Hussain, this comedy is about a man who wants to get married.He is wise, has a good job, and even knows salsa. There is just one problem: He is bald.

6pm (Saturday) and 8pm (Sunday). Alliance Française, 72, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tickets, Rs350 and Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music

International Blues Day

5 August

Formed in 2015 by guitarist Pranai Gurung and vocalist Kapil Chetri, BLU will perform their own music at this event. They primarily play country/delta blues and reworked standard blues and also features Sentinrenla Lucia (vocals), Rainer Pusch (saxophone) and Arjun Desai (trumpet).

9pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, B-6, Safdarjung Enclave Market. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Film

Roman Holiday

6 August

This 1953 movie features Audrey Hepburn as Princess Anne, who is bored with royal protocol. Things change when she meets an American journalist.

12.30pm. Matterden CFC, The Deepak, 38, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs125, available on www.instamojo.com.

Theatre

Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav

5- 9August

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will stage plays like Sadanand Deshmukh’s Hey Ram, which showcases the Bohada festival in Nashik at the time of Ramnavami, and Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Party, about the shallowness of city activists.

Timings vary. NCPA, Nariman Point (66223724). Tickets, Rs354 available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Folk-Sufi singer Mame Khan will perform at blueFROG.

Bengaluru

Music

Mame Khan’s Rock ‘N’ Roots Project

5 August

This Rajasthani folk-Sufi singer will take his audience on a musical journey that spans genres and gives Rajasthani folk music a modern twist. Bengaluru-based band Peepal Tree will be playing an early set.

8pm. blueFROG Bengaluru, Church Street. Tickets, Rs249, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Around town

Malaysian Gastronomical Delights

5-13 August

At this food and cultural festival, diners can enjoy traditional Malaysian dance performances as they feast on dishes such as Ayam Percik (barbecue chicken), Kambing Masak Kurma (Malaysian curry lamb), Satay Ayam (chicken satay) and Rojak Buah (fruit salad).

Noon-3.30pm/7-11pm. b Café, Shangri-La Hotel, Palace Road. Meal for one, Rs1,250 (lunch) and Rs1,600 (dinner).

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

Maimonsingha Geetika

6 August

Naye Natua will stage Maimonsingha Geetika, a musical drama directed by Goutam Halder. Bengali. 2 hours, 30 minutes.

3pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road. For details, call 9088333128.

Around town

Sangeet Sandhya

4 August

Debarati Mitra will sing Rabindrasangeet while the dance drama, Nritye Shashtro Chitte Robi, will be performed by Anushree Banerjee and her group in Manipuri, Kathak and Bharatnatyam style.

6pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Indranil Bhoumik

A painting by Bakula Nayak.

Chennai

Theatre

Romeo And Jeanette

4-6 August

Romeo And Jeannette is about two people who meet by fate and how they defy all rationality to embrace their fate with honesty.

3pm/7pm. Alliance Française, College Road, Nungambakkam. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Music

Mozart

10 August

Conducted by Bernard Wacheux from France, the Madras Chamber Orchestra will be performing music created by Mozart.

6.30pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on www.eventjini.com

Around town

Sangam

4 August

Visual artist Bakula Nayak takes you on a journey of discovery of Sangam poetry through an exhibition of 30 mixed-media paintings. And Sushma Somasekharan will be performing too, bringing the poetry alive through Carnatic music.

6.30pm. The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah. Price, Rs15,000-60,000.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Film

L’enfant (The Child)

9 August

Directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne, this Belgian movie follows a privileged teenager and her boyfriend who find a new way to make quick money. French. 1 hour, 33 minutes.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Dance

Jhankar: The Ballad Of Sree Rama

4 August

Dancer Momm Ganguly and her troupe will perform Mohiniattam to songs by Anup Jalota in a modern-day tribute to the values of Rama.

7pm. Ravindra Bharathi, Saifabad. Tickets, Rs354, Rs590 and Rs1,180, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen