Portrait of a young actor: Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi.

The movie that made you want to be an actor.

I remember as a child when I saw Pond’s Googly Woogly Wooksh jingle, I wanted to be on TV, I wanted to be a brand ambassador. I also wanted to be the Maggi girl.

Which actor is the closest to being your doppelgänger?

A lot of people say I look like Ellen Page. My friend, the actor Meiyang Chang, calls me Juno. They would say I’m just like the character. I don’t know if it’s a good thing or bad because in Juno, Page’s character gets pregnant at a young age. While growing up, people used to say I look like Preity Zinta and it used to make me happy.

The best piece of direction you’ve received.

Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Masaan, during the shooting had said something to Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal and me: “You guys are so lucky because you get to live so many lives and that’s such a blessing.”

A role you wish you had done.

Faisal Khan from Gangs Of Wasseypur. My dream is to play a mafia queen, something dark and crazy. It’ll also be so different from how people perceive me.

A part of your body you like to hide from the camera.

Nothing. I don’t even have a preference for a side of my face.

The ideal breakfast at the start of a day’s shoot.

I could eat idli-chutney-sambhar for the rest of my life.

The most cinematic city in the world.

I am a beach person. I would love to shoot in Bali: It’s so much in touch with nature. The reflection of the moon on the sea, plankton that glow in the water.