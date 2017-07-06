The Mint Planner, 8 July 2017

Delhi

Theatre | Anand Express

8-9 July

Based on Ostrich Boys by Keith Gray, Anand Express traces the lives of teenagers Kenny, Neeraj and Wasim, who are determined to fulfil their friend Anand’s dream of travelling to Gujarat.

A scene from ‘Anand Express’.

7.30pm/4pm (Sunday). Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500, Rs750, Rs1,000 and Rs1,250, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film | Whatashort Independent International Film Festival

8-9 July

The third edition of this festival will screen more than 40 films by independent film-makers.

Noon-6.30pm. Instituto Cervantes Nueva, 48, Hanuman Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around Town | International Mango Festival

9-10 July

The annual festival will feature fresh mangoes, aam papad, pickles and more.

11am-10pm. Dilli Haat, Janakpuri. Tickets, Rs20, available at the venue.

Music | Legends Of Sufi

9 July

Sufi musician Satinder Sartaaj is known for his songs Sai and Jalsa.

7pm. Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg. Tickets, Rs1,130, Rs2,260, Rs3,396 and Rs5,656, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Art | Solo Show by Louise Despont

Ongoing

French-American artist Louise Despont uses ledger sheets to make diagrams derived from mandalas, metaphysical maps and realms of sacred geography. The 12 works on show are in colour pencil and graphite on ledger book.

11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Galerie Isa, 27, SBS Road, Fort (66373432).

Theatre | Internal Affairs

12 July

When Sid starts a new job, he doesn’t expect that drinks after work will lead to a drunken and clumsy one-night stand with his new workmate Rhea.

7.30pm. Café Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel West (24902066) . Tickets, Rs1,180, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film | Anatomy Of A Murder

9 July

Directed by Otto Preminger and based on a real-life incident, this 1959 classic courtroom drama chronicles the murder trial of an army lieutenant accused of killing a bartender who had allegedly beaten and raped his wife.

12.30pm. Matterden CFC, The Deepak, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs100, available on www.instamojo.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Bengaluru

Theatre | AHA! International Theatre Festival For Children

8-14 July

The eighth edition of this festival will showcase seven children’s plays by theatre troupes from India, Germany, South Korea, Afghanistan and the UK.

3.30pm/7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, 36/2, 8th Cross, JP Nagar (26493982). Tickets, Rs200, available at the venue and on in.bookmyshow.com

Around Town | Traditional Syrian Christian Food Festival

Till 14 July

The menu features some of the best-known delicacies from Syrian Christian cuisine, such as Karimeen Fry, Ishtew, Onakka Meen Thenga Kothu Curry and Erachi Peralan.

Noon-3.30pm / 7-11pm. Ente Keralam, Clarke’s Road. Price, Rs100 onwards. For details, call 8088255565.

Dance | India International Dance Congress 2017

Till 9 July

There are over 1,000 performers at the sixth edition of this festival, which is showcasing an array of dance forms like kizomba, hip hop, contemporary, belly dance and Kathak.

9am-8.30pm. Clarks Exotica Resort, Devanahalli Road. Tickets, Rs500, Rs2,499, Rs4,000, Rs8,000 and Rs10,000, available on www.iidc.co

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Film | Makalu—The Mahakal (The Black Mountain)

14 July

This documentary film is about Debasish Biswas’ expedition to Makalu in 2014. 46 minutes.

6.30pm. Birla Academy of Art & Culture, Southern Avenue (24666802).

Dance | Indian Classical Dance Festival

8-9 July

This two-day festival will celebrate Guru Purnima with Indian classical dance. The performers will include Chetan Saraiya, Neeta Surve, Soumick Mondal, Shreya Ganguly and Soma Mondal.

5.30-9pm. Rabindranath Tagore Centre, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Ho Chi Minh Sarani.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Chennai

Art | Unexpected Outcomes

Till 25 July

Canadian painter Vera de Jong’s sixth solo show, of 15 works in acrylic, focuses on relocation, and the dislocation this leads to.

10am-6pm. Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road (24462435).

Music | Trio Ranganathan

11 July

The trio of brothers Ajay, Ravi and Théo Ranganathan will perform sonatas.

7pm. Alliance Française, Nungambakkam (28279803). Entry on first-come, first-served basis.

Dance | Romeo & Juliet

8-9 July

This dance performance, based on the old classic by Shakespeare, offers an Indian take on the tale, with a twist.

7pm. The Music Academy, Royapettah. Tickets, Rs300, Rs600 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre | Ilham

8 July

Written by Manav Kaul, Ilham explores the intricacies of the human mind, and how a man slips into the world of imagination. Hindi. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, 1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Music | Barkha Ritu

7 July

Singer Kaushiki Chakrabarty will join Rakesh Chaurasia and S. Shashank on the flute for this concert. In its 16th year, this thematic classical music festival is dedicated to the monsoon.

7pm. Ravindra Bharathi, Saifabad. Tickets, Rs200, Rs300 and Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen